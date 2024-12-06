2025 dream signings?

WoozyFailGuy
Who do you look forward to the possibility of the UFC signing in 2025? Whose signing would most excite you? I have a few:
Lazy King - criminal he wasn't a more hunted signing for the UFC focus in France
Horiguchi - The Gooch
Patchy Mix - creative, fun fighter
Vadim Nemkov - HW needs more meat
