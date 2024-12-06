2025 dream signings?

Who do you look forward to the possibility of the UFC signing in 2025? Whose signing would most excite you? I have a few:

Lazy King - criminal he wasn't a more hunted signing for the UFC focus in France

Horiguchi - The Gooch

Patchy Mix - creative, fun fighter

Vadim Nemkov - HW needs more meat
 
The top 5 for me outside those mentioned by @WoozyFailGuy are:

Dakota Ditcheva - Biggest Superstar in WMMA Possibly

Usman Nurmagomedov - Best Fighter Outside UFC IMO

Johnny Eblen - MW Needs Some Fresh Faces

AJ Mckee - FW/LW Needs Fresh Contenders

Anatoly Malykhin - Small, but HW NEEDS New Contenders
 
