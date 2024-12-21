UFC signs undefeated Joo Sang Yoo after Zombie Fight Night 2 Win

Zombie Fight Night 2 was slated to be the venue for an upcoming episode of Dana White's Looking For a Fight. Unfortunately, plans were cancelled for Dana to attend after martial law was declared in Korea.

ZFN 2 ended up being stacked with Korean and international talent.

Notably, undefeated Dorobshokh Nabotov was given a fight on the card after pleading with Dana White for a shot in the UFC at a press conference. Nabotov lost his fight to Matheus Camilo, making his chances of getting into the UFC quite slim. The UFC signed Matheus Camilo for the win.

Elsewhere, Joo Sang Yoo KO'ed Road to UFC's Masuto Kawana in a minute, which also earned Yoo a UFC contract.

 
Is this going to be a case of an asian fighter that is pretty good, but since
they don't cut 20+ pounds, they don't do as well as they could. When in reality they are fighting
someone way way bigger.

Then the pro massive weight manipulating crowd comes in says, "he should drop a weight class"
or he was never good to begin with."
 
Ladder Master said:
Is this going to be a case of an asian fighter that is pretty good, but since
they don't cut 20+ pounds, they don't do as well as they could. When in reality they are fighting
someone way way bigger.

Then the pro massive weight manipulating crowd comes in says, "he should drop a weight class"
or he was never good to begin with."
The obvious choice is admitting that, "no one was ever any good."

It's more efficient.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Wait. Dana signed the guy that beat the press conference guy?

Isn't it awesome - Dana
They both fought on the same card in South Korea. Press conference beggar (Dorobshokh Nabotov) lost a UD🤣
Ladder Master said:
Is this going to be a case of an asian fighter that is pretty good, but since
they don't cut 20+ pounds, they don't do as well as they could. When in reality they are fighting
someone way way bigger.

Then the pro massive weight manipulating crowd comes in says, "he should drop a weight class"
or he was never good to begin with."
No this guy is pretty big for a featherweight. He's fought on both Korean Zombies cards this year and he was the stand out fighter both times.
 
