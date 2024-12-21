UFC signs undefeated Joo Sang Yoo after Zombie Fight Night 2 Win

ZFN 02 | MMA Event | Tapology ZFN 02 took place Saturday, December 14, 2024 with 12 fights at KINTEX Exhibition Hall 7A in Goyang, South Korea. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.

Zombie Fight Night 2 was slated to be the venue for an upcoming episode of Dana White's Looking For a Fight. Unfortunately, plans were cancelled for Dana to attend after martial law was declared in Korea.ZFN 2 ended up being stacked with Korean and international talent.Notably, undefeated Dorobshokh Nabotov was given a fight on the card after pleading with Dana White for a shot in the UFC at a press conference. Nabotov lost his fight to Matheus Camilo, making his chances of getting into the UFC quite slim. The UFC signed Matheus Camilo for the win.Elsewhere, Joo Sang Yoo KO'ed Road to UFC's Masuto Kawana in a minute, which also earned Yoo a UFC contract.