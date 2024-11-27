Korean Zombie Has No Intention of Un-retiring (thank goodness)

Wormwood
In a recent interview, KZ stated he understands why fighters come out of retirement, but he personally has no intention of coming out of retirement.
"I’ve seen so many fighters come out of retirement, and while I didn’t really understand it before, now I totally get it," Jung said. "Most fighters genuinely believe they’re the best in the world. They spend their entire lives trying to prove it, so it’s pretty difficult to suddenly be done and come to terms with the fact that you’ll never be “the best” again. I feel it too. There are moments when I tell myself that age doesn’t matter. But Dana has made it clear he’s 100 percent against me coming back. And honestly, I understand. Fighters who retire on a great stage, like I did, are an important part of UFC history."
A large part of what is keeping him from un-retiring is KZ has many things keeping him busy…possibly even busier than when he was fighting.
"Retirement hasn’t slowed me down at all. If anything, I’m busier now," Jung told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. "I take care of my three kids, own a YouTube channel and a gym, coach more than 20 fighters, operate a beer pub called City Beer, and also began running a promotion called Z Fight Night (ZFN). While most people rest after retiring, fighters stay young. Honestly, if I didn’t have so much to do, I might not have retired at all. I’m grateful to have all these things to keep me going."
Glad to hear he is going to stay retired, and even more happy he is doing well in retirement. Thanks for all the exciting fights KZ! 화이팅!
full article:
Glad to hear he is going to stay retired, and even more happy he is doing well in retirement. Thanks for all the exciting fights KZ! 화이팅!
