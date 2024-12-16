News Dorobshokh Nabotov (guy from October press conference) Does Not Get UFC Contract

The guy who asked Dana White for a chance in the UFC at the press conference in Abu Dhabi in October did not get a UFC contract. His opponent did.

“However, Nabatov (8-1) came up short in earning what he asked for during a fight Saturday that could've secured him a UFC contract. Nabatov fought at Chan Sung Jung's Z Fight Night 2 in Goyang, South Korea and lost to rising prospect Matheus Camilo (9-2), an Xtreme Couture product, by split decision.

It was Camilo who left with the UFC contract, White announced Saturday following UFC on ESPN 63.“

KZ also told Dana Nanatov is hard to work with.

“The Korean Zombie' told me he had a lot of problems with that kid that week, threatening to pull out of the fight if he didn't get more cornermen and crazy sh*t like that. It played out the way it should've."

Got his shot and messed it up.

Fighter who asked Dana White for contract loses UFC tryout; opponent signed instead

Dorobshokh Nabotov shot his shot when he asked Dana White for a UFC contract at a press conference in October, and it earned him a big opportunity. However, Nabatov (8-1) came up short in earning what he asked for during a fight Saturday that could've secured him a…
He has to get Dana and fans to suck on his asshole AND THEN he can make the ridiculous demands.
 
Was worth a shot. Good luck to him.
 
He lied to Daner right off the bat saying he was 9-0 but was actually 7-0 that should have been the end of it right there. But Daner respects the lies of Dorobshokh Nabotov. imho
 
BEATDOWNS said:
He lied to Daner right off the bat saying he was 9-0 but was actually 7-0 that should have been the end of it right there. But Daner respects the lies of Dorobshokh Nabotov. imho
Noticed that too… boo on him.
 
