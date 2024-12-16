Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,487
- Reaction score
- 11,507
The guy who asked Dana White for a chance in the UFC at the press conference in Abu Dhabi in October did not get a UFC contract. His opponent did.
“However, Nabatov (8-1) came up short in earning what he asked for during a fight Saturday that could've secured him a UFC contract. Nabatov fought at Chan Sung Jung's Z Fight Night 2 in Goyang, South Korea and lost to rising prospect Matheus Camilo (9-2), an Xtreme Couture product, by split decision.
It was Camilo who left with the UFC contract, White announced Saturday following UFC on ESPN 63.“
KZ also told Dana Nanatov is hard to work with.
“The Korean Zombie' told me he had a lot of problems with that kid that week, threatening to pull out of the fight if he didn't get more cornermen and crazy sh*t like that. It played out the way it should've."
Got his shot and messed it up.
full article:
Here’s the vid of him asking for a chance in the UFC:
“However, Nabatov (8-1) came up short in earning what he asked for during a fight Saturday that could've secured him a UFC contract. Nabatov fought at Chan Sung Jung's Z Fight Night 2 in Goyang, South Korea and lost to rising prospect Matheus Camilo (9-2), an Xtreme Couture product, by split decision.
It was Camilo who left with the UFC contract, White announced Saturday following UFC on ESPN 63.“
KZ also told Dana Nanatov is hard to work with.
“The Korean Zombie' told me he had a lot of problems with that kid that week, threatening to pull out of the fight if he didn't get more cornermen and crazy sh*t like that. It played out the way it should've."
Got his shot and messed it up.
full article:
Fighter who asked Dana White for contract loses UFC tryout; opponent signed instead
Dorobshokh Nabotov shot his shot when he asked Dana White for a UFC contract at a press conference in October, and it earned him a big opportunity. However, Nabatov (8-1) came up short in earning what he asked for during a fight Saturday that could've secured him a…
www.yahoo.com
Here’s the vid of him asking for a chance in the UFC: