Ufc Seattle 2/22

Anybody interested? I live in Portland so Seattle is like a 4 hour drive depending on traffic, 178 miles . Ufc never comes to NW. Tickets in the higher row are around $200 a piece. I'm pretty conflicted
Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia[6]
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
This is the announced card so far. If you were me how interested would you be?
Edit: Been to UFC 102 in Portland (awesome) and Lineker vs Dodson (Meh card). I feel like poor turnout dooms us (Portland) but may be from the bad fight night, ruthless cycle
Edit2: Seattle also had the FN with Henderson vs Diaz, Shogun vs Gustafsson, Penn vs Macdonald. I did not attend that one
