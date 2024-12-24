Ufc Seattle 2/22

Anybody interested? I live in Portland so Seattle is like a 4 hour drive depending on traffic, 178 miles . Ufc never comes to NW. Tickets in the higher row are around $200 a piece. I'm pretty conflicted

Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia[6]
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

This is the announced card so far. If you were me how interested would you be?

Edit: Been to UFC 102 in Portland (awesome) and Lineker vs Dodson (Meh card). I feel like poor turnout dooms us (Portland) but may be from the bad fight night, ruthless cycle

Edit2: Seattle also had the FN with Henderson vs Diaz, Shogun vs Gustafsson, Penn vs Macdonald. I did not attend that one
 
That's a solid main card, I can see Allen/Fluffy headlining personally but if they added a main event that's a fucking great UFN main card.
 
I live in KC and, prior to the card being officially announced, found flight + hotel (Fri - Mon) at a 4 star hotel for 300 dollars total.

I balked because paying more for UFC tickets than flight/hotel felt wrong for this card.
 
I would say that even the "meh" card Lineker vs Dodson was fun as hell. The most energetic moments were Marquardt KOing McRory with a headkick and Cowboy Oliveira choking out Will Brooks, and the main event. There was more fun but there was a few staring contests also
 
I think we see at least one more "fight night big" name, possibly main event.

Ur just getting a bit of a raw deal with the placement between good cards/9 weeks of every weekend having an event
 
I think they were here sometime in the last 15 years, not sure though, I don't follow super close but I know one of my buddies was in the one that I think was here a few years ago.
 
