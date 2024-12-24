Ufc Seattle 2/22

Anybody interested? I live in Portland so Seattle is like a 4 hour drive depending on traffic, 178 miles . Ufc never comes to NW. Tickets in the higher row are around $200 a piece. I'm pretty conflicted



Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia[6]

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev



Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson



This is the announced card so far. If you were me how interested would you be?



Edit: Been to UFC 102 in Portland (awesome) and Lineker vs Dodson (Meh card). I feel like poor turnout dooms us (Portland) but may be from the bad fight night, ruthless cycle



Edit2: Seattle also had the FN with Henderson vs Diaz, Shogun vs Gustafsson, Penn vs Macdonald. I did not attend that one