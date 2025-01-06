Rate the Card, UFC Fight Night Seattle

(Bout Order Unofficial)



Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

Dominick Cruz vs Rob Font

Brendan Allen vs Fluffy Hernandez II

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

Steve Garcia vs Edson Barboza

Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan



Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson

Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan

Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov

Antonio Trócoli vs. Mansur-Abdul Malik

Modestas Bukauskus vs Raffael Cerqueira



I have to give an 8/10 overall. Maincard should be a legit 6-deep, with the top 4 fights all capable of headlining a crappy Alex card. Only 1 WMMA fight so far to boot. They'll probably add another fight yet but doubtful it's of much significance. If I was in the northwest I would definitely check out ticket prices.