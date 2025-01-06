Rate the Card, UFC Fight Night Seattle

(Bout Order Unofficial)

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Dominick Cruz vs Rob Font
Brendan Allen vs Fluffy Hernandez II
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
Steve Garcia vs Edson Barboza
Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov
Antonio Trócoli vs. Mansur-Abdul Malik
Modestas Bukauskus vs Raffael Cerqueira

I have to give an 8/10 overall. Maincard should be a legit 6-deep, with the top 4 fights all capable of headlining a crappy Alex card. Only 1 WMMA fight so far to boot. They'll probably add another fight yet but doubtful it's of much significance. If I was in the northwest I would definitely check out ticket prices.
 
