UFN Cejuto vs Yadong underdog pick of the night.

There are almost always underdogs who beat the odds. Which fighters do you think is most likely to do it this card.
I’m using these odds because they are the ones I could find and say they are up to date.
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...-cejudo-vs-song-yadong-start-time-lineup-odds
  • Henry Cejudo +220 vs. Song Yadong -270
  • Brendan Allen +235 vs. Anthony Hernandez -290
  • Rob Font +130 vs. Jean Matsumoto -175
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan +425 vs. Jean Silva -575
  • Alonzo Menifield -165 vs. Julius Walker +140
  • Ibo Aslan -155 vs. Ion Cutelaba +130
  • Melquizael Costa +100 vs. Andre Fili -120
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik -810 vs. Nick Klein +500
  • Javid Basharat -300 vs. Ricky Simon +240
  • Austin Vanderford +115 vs. Nikolay Veretennikov -135
  • Eric McConico +270 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev -340
  • Modestas Bukauskas -325 vs. Rafael Cerqueira +260
For me I’m going with Rob Font he has fought only the highest level of fighters for a while, and is coming off a win over Kyler Phillips who is looking great. Jean is undefeated 16-0 but his 2-0 are against fighters significantly lower level. Huge step up in competition. I think the 0 is going to go.
 
I like Brendan Allen at +235 the most out of these.
 
I don’t know much about either guy but an unproven guy being a massive favorite like Abdul-Malik is seems worth a small wager to go against.

But I think Allen, Font, Cutelaba, and Vanderford are all decent underdog picks. Lots of potential for betting upsets on this card.
 
Cejudo +220, no way he's losing to The Dong.
 
Domitian said:
I like Brendan Allen at +235 the most out of these.
Click to expand...
His odds seems wacky even though he's coming off a loss he was killing it before imanov.
I don't know anything about Cerqueira +260 but Bukauskas is as mediocre as they come how can he possible be -360 over a guy who's lost only one time. So that's my pick.
 
