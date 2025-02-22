UFN Cejuto vs Yadong underdog pick of the night.

There are almost always underdogs who beat the odds. Which fighters do you think is most likely to do it this card.
I’m using these odds because they are the ones I could find and say they are up to date.
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...-cejudo-vs-song-yadong-start-time-lineup-odds
I’m using these odds because they are the ones I could find and say they are up to date.
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...-cejudo-vs-song-yadong-start-time-lineup-odds
- Henry Cejudo +220 vs. Song Yadong -270
- Brendan Allen +235 vs. Anthony Hernandez -290
- Rob Font +130 vs. Jean Matsumoto -175
- Melsik Baghdasaryan +425 vs. Jean Silva -575
- Alonzo Menifield -165 vs. Julius Walker +140
- Ibo Aslan -155 vs. Ion Cutelaba +130
- Melquizael Costa +100 vs. Andre Fili -120
- Mansur Abdul-Malik -810 vs. Nick Klein +500
- Javid Basharat -300 vs. Ricky Simon +240
- Austin Vanderford +115 vs. Nikolay Veretennikov -135
- Eric McConico +270 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev -340
- Modestas Bukauskas -325 vs. Rafael Cerqueira +260