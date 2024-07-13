UFC on ESPN 59 PBP/Discussion

Fight Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
Women's FlyweightRose Namajunasvs.Tracy Cortez
WelterweightSantiago Ponzinibbiovs.Muslim Salikhov
LightweightDrew Dobervs.Jean Silva
WelterweightGabriel Bonfimvs.Ange Loosa
FeatherweightJulian Erosavs.Christian Rodriguez
MiddleweightAbdul Razak Alhassanvs.Cody Brundage
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
FlyweightJoshua Vanvs.Charles Johnson
Women's FlyweightJasmine Jasudaviciusvs.Fatima Kline
BantamweightMontel Jacksonvs.Da'Mon Blackshear
Women's FlyweightLuana Santosvs.Mariya Agapova
MiddleweightJosh Fremdvs.Andre Petroski
WelterweightEvan Eldervs.Darrius Flowers
 
Nothing for me on the Elder/Flowers fight. Kinda weird they added it to the fight card 3-4 days before fight day, and neither are short notice.
 
Hoping Flowers has a really good first round so I can get a good odd on Elder's ML
 
Flowers having moments of danger, but looking uncomfortable and kinda lost/outclassed. I think that's why he's resorting to so much trashtalk.
 
1-0 Elder
Flower looks gassed (more so than Elder) and I can see both getting a bit slower and this turning into a bit of a dull sparring session.
I did nab a livebet on Elder at -455 (he was -500 prefight)
 
Elder ML bet cashes, the Elder by Dec sprinkle does not.
 
Yay, snuck in a live ITD bet at evens right when Flowers mentioned his breathing issues.
 
very confident in Petroski, much better grappler. Should be -200 IMO. Im not a prop guy but Round 1 submission is what im thinking
 
I got Petroski on this one as well.
 
MidgardSerpent said:
Yay, snuck in a live ITD bet at evens right when Flowers mentioned his breathing issues.
Click to expand...
I WISH they still allowed me to get livebets on the ITD bets on Betway still. I would have hammered that line as well if I could.
 
Big round for Petroski.
My Petroski bets are looking good. Fremd seemed hopeless on the ground and is looking a bit more gassed.
 
