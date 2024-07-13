UFC on ESPN 59 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
|Fight Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Women's Flyweight
|Rose Namajunas
|vs.
|Tracy Cortez
|Welterweight
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|vs.
|Muslim Salikhov
|Lightweight
|Drew Dober
|vs.
|Jean Silva
|Welterweight
|Gabriel Bonfim
|vs.
|Ange Loosa
|Featherweight
|Julian Erosa
|vs.
|Christian Rodriguez
|Middleweight
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|vs.
|Cody Brundage
|Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Flyweight
|Joshua Van
|vs.
|Charles Johnson
|Women's Flyweight
|Jasmine Jasudavicius
|vs.
|Fatima Kline
|Bantamweight
|Montel Jackson
|vs.
|Da'Mon Blackshear
|Women's Flyweight
|Luana Santos
|vs.
|Mariya Agapova
|Middleweight
|Josh Fremd
|vs.
|Andre Petroski
|Welterweight
|Evan Elder
|vs.
|Darrius Flowers
