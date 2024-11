UFC FN 248 PBP/Discussion

Didn't do any no chance parlays I did 50$ worth of draftkings usually I only do 10$ worth but since I won 270 in a hockey lineup lol idk anything about hockey I withdrew 170$ worth and playing with the rest. Not exactly sure how I did last event because I was betting other shit also but I'd assume I lost about 200





Maeshate draftkings

Bet over 1.5-170

Maeshate dec pub sports radio