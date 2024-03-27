UFC Kid Gloves: What's the Longest Winning Streak for an Undefeated Unranked UFC Fighter?

Siver!

Siver!

Sedriques Dumbass Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
24,960
Reaction score
50,350
Straight up:

What's the longest win streak for a fighter that has never lost in the UFC but has somehow managed to avoid ranked opponents/the rankings anyway?

Some of you must have some good info on this!
 
Merab has probably 6, but I don’t know exactly when he got ranked. I assume it was after the Moraes fight.

Edit: misread. He lost prior
 
Paddy Pimblett is 5-0 he’s on his way.
 
It's might be Usman. Pretty much anyone they call the dark horse of so and so divisions. It also depends on what you mean by ranked? top 15 or top 10? Also the undefeated parameter complicates things. Leon hung around unranked for a little bit too but he has early losses in the UFC. There are other guys who had streaks but not undefeated in the UFC. The short guy who Shavkat beat was killing it in the prelims for a few years but he had early losses too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Davidjacksonjones
If Tony Ferguson loses this weekend, he will tie BJ Penn's record for most consecutive losses in the UFC
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
josh345
josh345

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,754
Messages
55,304,717
Members
174,727
Latest member
joefall

Share this page

Back
Top