2024 Undefeated MMA Fighters with 4+ UFC Wins: Who’s Staying Unbeaten the Longest?

I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.

If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest?

Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0)
Ilia Topuria (15-0, 7-0)
Khamzat Chimaev (13-0, 7-0)
Ian Garry (14-0, 7-0)
Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0)
Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0)
Muhammed Mokaev (12-0, 6-0)
Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, 5-0)
Tatsuro Taira (15-0, 5-0)
Lerone Murphy (13-0-1, 5-0-1)*1 draw
Vitor Petrino (11-0, 4-0)
Michael Morales (16-0, 4-0)

Can anyone chime in on Taira, Murphy, Petrino and Morales?

I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included. But, her career is beginning to resemble Cain Velasquez’s career.
 
suarez because i question whether she'll ever fight again

she could retire tomorrow knowing she's already beaten 3 champs. impressive as hell.
 
