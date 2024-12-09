UFC is eroding the sport of MMA.

the champion of a particular weight division is temporarily unable to defend their championship because of medical, legal, or other reasons beyond the competitor's control ... Once the original champion can return, at the discretion of the sanctioning body or promotion concerned, they must defend their title against the interim champion - who will relinquish their interim title to fight for the full world title. If the original champion cannot return, refuses to defend their title, or transfers to a different weight division, the interim champion is promoted to full championship status. Click to expand...

UFC is devolving into WWE. They try to captivate fans with stories and big personalities while pushing skill and merit to the back burners. They've always done this, but it seems to be accelerating to the point that things like championship belts have no meaning.We all saw Jon Jones come back and defend the "heavyweight championship", but Tom Aspinal is still the "interim champion". There are 2 champions and people are so stupid they don't question anything, but demand JJ fights Tom. Of course this occurred after the actual champion was released from the UFC because he tried to get health care and better benefits for his colleagues. This scenario is one example of the UFC's disrespect of the sport of MMA.This is annoying because UFC has it's roots in spectacle / freak show fights and it took forever to gain legitimacy. It was so cool when they first started showing results on ESPN....grumble ...