UFC ignoring founders in need

Rorion Gracie Seeks Donations to Assist Ailing First Student Rorion Gracie is asking for help for his first-ever student, who also played a role in the birth of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Rorion Gracie founder of UFC has been ignored he should have been first in UFC Hall of Fame in the CONTRIBUTORS WING.

Now Rorion is saying another founder needs help... Richard Bresler.“When I decided to open the first Gracie Academy on 1951 W Carson St, Richard’s contribution was instrumental to funding the project. Then when the idea for the UFC needed to move from paper to reality, he was one of the 29 investors that made it possible. If you, like millions of people around the world, have discovered the benefits of this incredible art, you can rest assured that you have a debt of gratitude to Richard Bresler.“The time has come for us to show appreciation to all he has done. Richard — who doesn’t drink - has cirrhosis of the liver. He needs a special treatment to be done in Texas that is not covered by his insurance.