Kakutogi Road: The Complete History of MMA Volume 84 "Paradigm Shift" (Total History of UFC-1)

(Volume 84 continued...Part 8): UFC's ring announcer until Bruce Buffer played the role in Friends, “G-man” was the local morning show sports guy for Fox 103.5 in Denver and a boxing ring announcer known for saying the fighters last name twice. He was present at the rules meeting, with his takeaway being that Rorion wanted every advantage for Royce. He also witnessed the fighters working out in the days leading up to the event, and though Tuli had no business being there to the point he'd lose in 10 seconds if he didn't somehow manage to bowl them over because he didn't know how to strike and wasn't quick on his feet. Goins didn't understand why Tuli was training against wrestlers given there were no wrestlers in the tournament.: UFC co-creator and future owner, Meyrowitz, was a longtime music producer who worked with the biggest names in rock from The Rolling Stones to the Who to Bruce Springsteen to U2. A pioneer of syndicated radio concert specials, his weekly program, The King Biscuit Flower Hour, presented a condensed version of a famous group's live performance, and was one of the most anticipated shows on most rock radio stations every Sunday night since 1973. Meyrowitz had shifted to specializing in promoting PPV concerts, so he had a good understanding of the business end of things. His athletic background was in baseball, swimming, and boxing. He used to have theoretical conversations with friends who trained in the various branches of hand to hand combat about who would win, but there were really only 2 answers, neither of which were provable. Either their sport would win because their sport was obviously the best, or there was no way to tell because they couldn't compete against each other due to the rules being different. With the creation of UFC, there was finally a way for karate to compete against taekwondo. Meyrowitz wanted the tournament style because he wasn't going to be able to sell preexisting big names the way he did with concerts. He knew that nobody really knew these fighters, but by getting to see the winners a 2nd and 3rd time, the audience would have information on them and develop a rooting interest, whether for or against. Once the UFC established stars, and Meyrowitz understood how unfair it was to ask guys to fight 3 times in a night, he was happy to discard the tournament format because it had accomplished what it needed to in getting the promotion off the ground. Meyrowitz wasn't involved in fighter selection, but in general, wanted great athletes so the public didn't think it was just a bunch of thugs.To truly capture the experience of UFC 1 as it unfolded, we're going back to the original source. We're fortunate to have access to the complete, unedited live Pay-Per-View broadcast, a rarity in itself. So, for this and future UFC columns, we'll be relying primarily on these original recordings, only turning to modern resources like UFC Fight Pass if absolutely necessary to cover bouts excluded from the initial broadcast. Fortunately, for UFC 1, everything is here, including the alternate bout between Jason DeLucia and Trent Jenkins, a fight that aired live but was omitted from the later commercial VHS release.From the opening moments of the broadcast, UFC 1 revealed its eccentricities – and its biases. Bill Wallace immediately set the tone by persistently referring to the event as the "Ultimate Fighting Challenge", despite the official name being the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This seemingly minor detail, coupled with a loud, on-air burp that elicited a moment of awkward silence from the rest of the commentary team, established Wallace as an immediately unprofessional presence.Adding to the dodginess was the presence of Rod Machado, an aviation expert and student of Royce Gracie, brought in to provide pre-fight analysis. Machado, ostensibly there to offer technical insight, made it clear from the outset where his allegiances lay. He repeatedly emphasized Royce's superior ground skills, and even went as far as to say that the man with the superior ground skills was likely to be winning the fight, essentially acting as a Gracie evangelist. While no one yet knew the extent to which grappling would dominate, Machado's blatantly biased commentary seemed questionable, considering that the vast majority of the viewing audience had likely never heard of Royce Gracie or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.Rod Machado , who wasn't related to the legendary brothers Jean Jacques, Rigan, Carlos, Roger, or John, added to the Gracie infomercial nature of the event, very obviously shilling for the brothers at literally every turn. He wasn't the worst because he understood ground fighting, but he just felt so oily and shady, very much like the hometown announcer who is so biased you can't trust anything he says. He put forth such “facts” as “95% of the fights, according to PD (police department) studies, end up on the ground”.As if to further cement the unusual atmosphere, and before any fighting began, Wallace then informed the audience that the competition would not take place in a ring, but rather in a redundantly described "octagonal octagon," before handing off to a young, relatively unknown, Brian Kilmeade (years before his Fox News career) for a tour of the fighting structure.Davie wanted a cinematic and unique enclosure to make the fights even more startling for the audience. “I thought of some sort of a cage, but with a moat, and we could put sharks in it. Then I thought of some sort of circle. Then maybe the outer ring would be electrified.” Bob Meyrowitz wanted a glass enclosure so it would be better to film, but was informed that would be too risky for the fighters. What they got was original, but beyond the basic structure, had a lot of practical issues that needed to be worked out if fair fighting was going to happen in UFC at some point. Zane Frazier described the super soft Octagon canvas as a sponge where the fighters would struggle just to maintain balance. Claiming you had to move carefully like walking on a mattress, this largely eliminated footwork and in creating a more flat-footed fight, made it much easier for the opponent to take you down. Once again, these advantages were incredibly convenient for Royce, who didn't want to be on his feet any longer than he absolutely had to. As with everything else, there was no time for the fighters to prepare for what they were in for, with Frazier estimating the fighters first saw the Octagon at 3pm on fight day. 4 hours later, they attended the ill-fated rules meeting, where Rorion systematically banned people's gear, while allowing Royce to remain in his trusty pajamas. 6-to-8-ounce gloves were legal, but since you couldn't wrap your hands under them, they were useless.The first-ever UFC fight began, not just with a clash of styles, but with a clash of languages. Brazilian referee João Alberto Barreto, whose English was, shall we say, limited, attempted to explain the (minimal) rules to Dutch Savate fighter Gerard Gordeau, who understood approximately zero of what was being said. It was a fittingly chaotic start to an event that promised chaos.Then came the violence. Teila Tuli, a massive sumo wrestler weighing over 400 pounds, immediately took the aggressor's role, slowly stalking the much leaner Gordeau. However, Tuli's inexperience was immediately apparent. He kept his chin exposed, and after a telegraphed bull rush, it wasn't a direct strike, but rather an awkward stumble that brought him down, tripping over his own feet as he pressed Gordeau against the cage.Gordeau seized the opportunity. With Tuli still on the ground, Gordeau unleashed a brutalroundhouse kick that landed flush on Tuli's jaw. The impact was sickening. One of Tuli's teeth went flying into the crowd, a fitting grand declaration of violence that symbolized the UFC’s birth. The visual was shocking, both disgusting, and exhilarating. Any lingering doubts about the legitimacy of the "no-holds-barred" claim were instantly dispelled. This wasn't pro wrestling; this wasn't staged. This was now violence for the sake of violence.And that very same violence, while captivating for some, proved too much for others. Representatives from Gold's Gym, a sponsor of the event, were reportedly horrified. The executives' wives were visibly distressed, some even fleeing the arena in disgust. Gold's Gym would never sponsor another UFC event. And if that wasn’t insane enough, the referee who was attempting to call for a cut man to look at Tuli’s eye, wound up getting Rorion Gracie instead, presumably because no one could understand the instructions that he was trying to convey. Tuli was deemed unable to continue and the birth of a revolution was born.One can assume that Gordeau wouldn't have followed whatever rules Barreto may have been instructing him about. Tuli's size was all he had going for him. This fight proved that it's not that difficult for a skilled fighter to knock out someone half their size that doesn't know what they are doing. Gordeau was smart. He knew the sumo, or “soo-moo” as Wallace called it, was going to charge. Gordeau angled off and pushed Tuli when he was backed into the cage from the rush, and Tuli lost his balance. This is the huge difference between no holds barred and modern MMA. Now, the ref would allow Tuli to safely get back to his feet if Gordeau wasn't going to lock up with him. Here, Gordeau was able to soccer kick Tuli while he was getting up, then nail him with a right to the cheek. Tuli didn't know enough to wear a mouthpiece, so a tooth went flying out of the Octagon, while two others got lodged in Gordeau's foot. This was already a far cry from Shawn Michaels kicking air, and the representatives of the event's sole sponsor, Gold's Gym, left in shock and horror. At this point, Jimmerson's decision to take the guaranteed cash was looking wise. Meanwhile, there was one person who was really excited by this. Shamrock was watching backstage, and now he knew "this is what they said this was,” so it was game on for him. The ref is allowed to pause these fight but not stop them, and after a lot of chaos and confusion, it somehow ended. Gordeau's hand was broken, and he had to leave the teeth in his foot until after the show because the surgery was invasive, and having their doctor remove them at site would have left Gordeau with an open wound that would likely have gotten infected.(To be continued in next post...)