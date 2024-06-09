UFC Fights to make after Cannonier vs Imavov

#7 Nassourdine Imavov vs #5 Marvin Vettori - Iffy Finish from Imavov, please folks remember that is only on a 2 fight winning streak. I think Vettori returning in Paris for a Co-Main event against Imavov would be great. Vettori has an amazing Chin and I think we can see Vettori use his ground game to try and stop Imavov. If Imavov finished Cannonier by dropping him and the ref let it play on a little longer, then maybe I would give Imavov someone a bit bigger, like maybe a Strickland rematch or something. I just think that Imavov needs to prove him self one more time within the top 5, I would give him Brendan Allen but he took a decent amount of damage against Chris Curtis and might need some time off, Imavov called for Paris and Vettori is surely in the possibilities for Imavov.



#4 Jared Cannonier vs #13 Michel Pereira - Jared Cannonier took a controversial loss today, talking about the stoppage of course. It was no doubt a pre-mature stoppage but we can't go back in time and fix it, so we gotta move on. Michel Pereira has finished every fight he has had at Middleweight since moving up from 170. I think him fighting Cannonier would bring fireworks to any PPV Main Card, Cannonier is now 40 years of age and although he looked good, I think he has to keep feeding off the new dogs of the division climbing the rankings.



#15 Dominick Reyes vs #10 Anthony Smith - I am literally so happy for Reyes, it's not even funny. This man was going through so much and after going through 4 loses, 3 by KO. He comes back as the sizable underdog and gets a first round KO when everyone counted him out. I think the perfect fight to make is Reyes vs Anthony "Lion Heart" Smith. Both of these men are veterans of the game and both won their fights despite being underdogs. Both men have fought Jon Jones and lost, 2 veterans of the sport that I would love to see fight instead of feeding both of them to the younger prospects slowing rising up. I will say the lack of depth of the 205 division can give us some time to make this fight later in the year as the prospects earn their ranking shot.



Dustin Jacoby vs Ryan Spann - Wow... Dustin Jacoby was on the other side of the fans tonight, I don't think anyone wanted to see Reyes get knocked out again. Jacoby is now 1-4 in his last 5, not good at all. Although this now brings him to 7-4 in the UFC I think another loss or two might be it for Jacoby and usually the UFC gives these type of fighters the up and coming prospects, but I want to see him another similar fighter who is an interesting spot in the same division, Ryan Spann. Ryan Spann has lost his last 3 fights and despite an earlier promising career such as Jacoby, both men have seemed to suffered some bad fate as of recently. I think a win for either man can pull their confidence enough to possibly get someone just outside the top 15.



Raul Rosas Jr. vs Jesse Butler - Raul got it done tonight against Ricky Turcios. Raul is still only 19 YEARS OF AGE!!!!! That is still crazy to think about, he is now 3-1 in the UFC and I think the UFC needs to keep building him up and keep giving him layups. We saw someone earlier tonight struggle with their takedown defense and ground game, I think Jesse Butler is the next opponent for Raul. Raul called for the sphere and the I think he'll be on the card and be given a layup.



Ricky Turcios vs Bernardo Sopai - Turcios came out wanting to take off Raul's head but couldn't defend the takedown in both rounds that ended up making him lose to Raul by rear naked choke. Ricky is still only 2-2 in the UFC and I think a fight against Sopai could be fun at the end of the year. Sopai lost in a pretty bad way by flying knee KO earlier this year, could've been KO of the year so far, although I think this could be a bounce back for both dudes, would love to see it as Sopai is only 23.



Bruno Ferreira vs Rodolfo Vieira - Bruno Ferreira is such a beast and so fun to watch, this man comes in with the intent of never leaving the first round. He called for Bo Nickal and we all know he won't get that kind of fight, although I will give him a veteran of the game within the division in Rodolfo Vieira. Bruno struggled with the ground game of Stoltzfus to being the fight but got back to his feet and got the finish, Vieira is on a 2 fight winning streak both by submission, he even submitted Stoltzfus, someone is tapping or going to sleep!



Dustin Stoltzfus vs Dylan Budka - I was gonna debate about cutting Stoltzfus but he has history with Joe Pyfer and also his strength of schedule is a lot better in terms of opponents when compared to Marquez. I think one more fight against the wrestler Dylan Budka would be a good bounce back for both men, Budka recently lost to Cesar Almeida by TKO in the second round but did very well with the wrestling in the first round, should be quite the grappling fight.



Zach Reese vs Sedriques Dumas - HOLY CRAP ZACHARY REESE! What a finish! Reese has never left the first round and although losing by Slam KO to Cody Brundage, this man is a must see TV fighter! PLEASE UFC BUILD THIS MAN UP INSTEAD OF FEEDING HIM TO THE WOLVES RIGHT AWAY!!!!! I think a fight against Sedriques Dumas who lacks finishing potential could be a great opportunity for Reese to get another highlight reel KO or finish. Dumas is 2-2 in the UFC, this could be a layup for Reese or Dumas could completely do something wild, although I highly doubt it. The Middleweight division is starting to rise with prospects, I think Reese could be the next one to hit serious waves of fame if the UFC plays the cards right.



Julian Marquez - Released - Marquez is now 3-4 in the UFC and on a 3 fight losing streak all by finish. He's quite inactive also, I think the UFC will let him go, I mean hell, his wins are Sam Alvey, Darrien Stewart and Maki Pitolo... yea it's time to go.



Punahele Soriano vs Jared Gooden - Great showing in a new weight class for Soriano, wrestling dominate and had 2 30-25 scorecards. Gooden was going to fight Kevin Jousett at UFC St. Louis but had to pull out due to Medical Issues, Gooden is 2-4 in the UFC and recently came back about a year ago after being on the regional scene for a bit and lost to Carlston Harris before picking up a submission win against Wellington Turman. I think this is a solid matchup between both men trying to find themselves at the lower part of the 170 division.



Miguel Baeza - Released - Now on a 4 fight losing streak, hasn't won since 2020, it's time to hit the road my friend.



Ludovit Klein vs Matt Frevola - Holy smokes, Ludovit Klein is just improving massively each time he steps into the Octagon, having just turned 29, he has such a long future ahead of him. He is now 5-0-1 at Lightweight after making the jump in weight classes after going 1-2 at featherweight. You can arguably give him a ranked opponent and trust me, I was really thinking about doing him against someone like Dan Hooker, but.... the draw to Jai Herbert does leave a bit of questions.... I want to see one more outside the rankings. I think Klein against a power puncher like Frevola would be such a fun fight in front of a crowd, someone is going to sleep, this fight is not making it to the scorecards.



Thiago Moses vs Joe Solecki - Moses couldn't get it done today, his striking was no where near the level of Klein, and even got out grappled many times. Moses looked like he didn't belong and he's had a very interesting career where he always floats around the top 25 area of the division. Still only 29 years old he can still improve. I would like to see someone who is also a grappler, but more so Jiu-Jitsu specialist. That is Joe Solecki, who lost last weekend to Grant Dawson who simply out wrestled him to a clear victory. I would like to see how these 2 grapplers do against each other, or will it even out and will we see a stand up battle?



Carlos Prates vs Jake Matthews - Wow! What a performance for Prates tonight! Also the first finish on the card so far! Prates came out with amazing accuracy and ended the fight with a nasty liver shot that created an amazing walk off finish. Turning 31 in August and now on a 2 fight win streak, both by finish, Prates said he wants to fight in Australia. I say why not! If Jake Matthews is down and recovered in time, then let's get this one going! The winner of this fight is looking for a fight right outside the rankings.



Charles Radtke vs Matt Semelsberger - Radtke took the L tonight and couldn't do much against Prates, took a nasty body shot that instantly shut him off. Turning 34 this summer he isn't getting younger. I think a fight against someone with a ton of power in Semelsberger would be a fun one.



Brad Katona vs Davey Grant - Brad Katona left Louisville with a very dominant win, but should we be surprised? He was such a huge favorite against someone moving down 2 weight classes after getting KOed in their debut. Brad Katona is still about another 2-3 solid wins away from a ranking shot. Davey Grant is a veteran who is 38 but shouldn't be taken lightly in any aspect. Grant has gone through injuries and was supposed to fight earlier this year but had to pull out. Katona took little damage tonight, would love to see this fight later this year.



Montana De La Rosa vs Priscila Cachoeira - Montana saved her career but it wasn't by much at all nor was it that impressive. Priscila is a striker who has no ground game and Montana is a ground game fighter who's striking is below average, although slowly improving. Priscila is 4-6 in the UFC and Montana is 1-3 in her last 4, loser goes home and the winner continues their career.



Andrea Lee - Released - Andrea Lee has been doing worse and worse every fight she has gotten in her career, now at 35 and on a 5 fight losing streak, it's time for the UFC to let her go.



Daniel Marcos vs #15 Pedro Munhoz - What a showing by Daniel Marcos, he is now 16-0 in the UFC. He's only 31 and just now entering his prime. I would like to see how he does against Pedro Munhoz who fought earlier this year at UFC 299 against Kyler Phillips and pretty much got badly beaten up by the younger fighter. Marcos is a great striker, Munhoz has an amazing chin and has already turned the younger generation away in his last recent win again st Chris Gutierrez, can he do it again?



John Castañeda vs Ronnie Lawrence - Castaneda just got completely outclassed tonight. He had a small moment at the end of the fight where his head kick clipped the top of Marco's head and wobbled him prett y badly, besides that he just got badly out struck, there was a CLEAR power difference here. I would like to see him fight Ronnie Lawrence who is 2-1-1 in the UFC with a no contest coming in June of 2023 against Dan Argueta with a pre-mature tap. Both fighters need a bounce back and I'm interested to see how they do against each other.



Denise Gomes vs Ariane Carnelossi - Gomes took the win tonight by split decision. Clearly the better striker but lacks a bit of ground game. At only 24 years old, she has so much time to improve. I would like the UFC to slowly build her up but give her the competition jump each time slowly but surly. Ariane just won by DQ recently from intentional headbutts. I would assume she would want to get back in there later this year. Ariane is 3-2 in the UFC and all of her wins are by finish. Her 2 loses are to Loopy Godinez and Angela Hill, who are both ranked. I would like to see how Gomes and Ariane clash, maybe a top 15 fighter for the winner.



Eduarda Moura vs Marnic Mann - Great fight from both Moura and Gomes tonight. Moura came out wrestling heavy and Gomes came in threating submissions and was the clear better striker on the feet. This is Moura's first Pro Loss, at only 30. I would like to see the UFC keep building her up. She is quite the finisher which is quite rare in the UFC woman divisions. I would like to put her against Marnic Mann, who is 5'0 and is just not really UFC level whatsoever. Let's get Moura a nice little layup here and see how well she does.



Taylor Lapilus vs Rani Yahya - Taylor Lapilus got it done against Cody Stamann tonight with some pretty solid combinations on the feet which lead to the clear 30-27 unanimous win. He took little damage in this fight and I think he'll be able to turn around in Paris in September. With that being said, I think the UFC is going to give most of the French fighters a bit of layup fights so the crowd can see their fighters win. Yahya is turning 40 later this year and is on his last leg, although he is incredible at Jiu-Jitsu, his striking is awful, just lost his last 2 bouts by TKO and took a decent amount damage. This is Yahya's last fight I would assume, at least he gets to go out in front of a Crowd instead of an empty Apex.



Cody Stamann vs Bekzat Almakhan - Stamann just got simply outpointed tonight, nothing else to it. Couldn't get anything going on the feet and failed many takedown attempts. I think fight again Bekzat who fought Umar earlier this year is perfect, Cody is 35 and on his way out and Bekzat is a rising prospect in the unranked regions.