UFC Fighters that are the Biggest Marks for Trump

I don't care if you vote for Trump or Biden, but why do some UFC fighters (former and current) get literal boners talking about and touting MAGA man? I mean, it's borderline slobbing a love bone.



Is it just me or does it feel almost like a competition for who can be his biggest pet, am i right? Maybe if I kiss the ring, he'll name drop me, or let me be his friend. It all seems pretty cringey.



I'm looking at Covington, Strickland, Masvidal, Shields, BJ Penn, Couture. There's many other's though.