



Whittaker has never been submitted before, how impressive were you with your friend making short work of Robert Whittaker?



Once again, all the respect to Robert. I love the guy and respect the guy a lot, he's an amazing human being and amazing martial artist. But again, you saw how Khamzat trains and how he fights and what kind of warrior and martial artist he is, you know he's a very scary person when it comes to fighting. And I wasn't surprised, I mean he almost breaks a person's jaw, you know.



Fans wonder if Chimaev can fight in the USA now. Some have meant that if Trump became president, that would probably mean good things for Chimaev. Do you know if that got cleared up?



Yes, as Trump became the president this is good for the UFC and all of us fighters. This is not a secret. So hopefully we're gonna see him in the US and fight for that belt, actually wherever in the world would do, but hmm... I think it's gonna be soon.



How do you look at that match-up between Khamzat and DDP, it looks like a fun one



Of course it's fun for fight fans, but for me it's not fun. First of all he's my brother, secondly my training partner and teammate and the third thing, I know the guy. Respect to Dricus, he's a strong guy and he's a champion but once again, he has not met Khamzat. When he does it's gonna be like for everyone else, he's just gonna say "oh..." and everybody will see the result.



You're fighting Kaue Fernandes next, were there any other opponents in the mix for your next one?



No, it was only Kaue Fernandes that they offered me. I was ready and was asking for a fight for a long time, actually. They suggested me to fight in Abu Dhabi (note: he means Saudi) on short notice. Five days notice. I wanted to go, you know, but had just arrived in Australia for Alexandre's fight. Doing a full camp for him, and the UFC knew about that too so it was a little bit impossible for me to do it, already jetlagged and all that to then fly back and make weight. It would have been a bit unprofessional from me to accept, you know.



Let's talk about Fernandes, a 9-2 record and how do you feel that your style matches up with his in this fight?



Stylistic wise, this is a bad match-up for him. But you know, it's a fight so I will be ready for all aspects of a fight, of the game. Ready to take it wherever it goes, but he's gonna have a hard time in my opinion. All the respect to Kaue, he's a great striker and I think BJJ black belt, he's been in some great fights. This is just my time now to get up to top 15 and I know I could do this pretty fast.