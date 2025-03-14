  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Guram: No secret that Trump's win was good news for us UFC fighters - Khamzat to fight soon

Unheralded Truth

Whittaker has never been submitted before, how impressive were you with your friend making short work of Robert Whittaker?

Once again, all the respect to Robert. I love the guy and respect the guy a lot, he's an amazing human being and amazing martial artist. But again, you saw how Khamzat trains and how he fights and what kind of warrior and martial artist he is, you know he's a very scary person when it comes to fighting. And I wasn't surprised, I mean he almost breaks a person's jaw, you know.

Fans wonder if Chimaev can fight in the USA now. Some have meant that if Trump became president, that would probably mean good things for Chimaev. Do you know if that got cleared up?

Yes, as Trump became the president this is good for the UFC and all of us fighters. This is not a secret. So hopefully we're gonna see him in the US and fight for that belt, actually wherever in the world would do, but hmm... I think it's gonna be soon.

How do you look at that match-up between Khamzat and DDP, it looks like a fun one

Of course it's fun for fight fans, but for me it's not fun. First of all he's my brother, secondly my training partner and teammate and the third thing, I know the guy. Respect to Dricus, he's a strong guy and he's a champion but once again, he has not met Khamzat. When he does it's gonna be like for everyone else, he's just gonna say "oh..." and everybody will see the result.

You're fighting Kaue Fernandes next, were there any other opponents in the mix for your next one?

No, it was only Kaue Fernandes that they offered me. I was ready and was asking for a fight for a long time, actually. They suggested me to fight in Abu Dhabi (note: he means Saudi) on short notice. Five days notice. I wanted to go, you know, but had just arrived in Australia for Alexandre's fight. Doing a full camp for him, and the UFC knew about that too so it was a little bit impossible for me to do it, already jetlagged and all that to then fly back and make weight. It would have been a bit unprofessional from me to accept, you know.

Let's talk about Fernandes, a 9-2 record and how do you feel that your style matches up with his in this fight?

Stylistic wise, this is a bad match-up for him. But you know, it's a fight so I will be ready for all aspects of a fight, of the game. Ready to take it wherever it goes, but he's gonna have a hard time in my opinion. All the respect to Kaue, he's a great striker and I think BJJ black belt, he's been in some great fights. This is just my time now to get up to top 15 and I know I could do this pretty fast.
 
I genuinely don't know who this guy is, is he any good?
 
loisestrad said:
Yeah, let's put "Trump" in the headline. Good for views.
It's the age of clickbait, baby!

In all seriousness, I do respect Trump for helping the UFC out in the dark ages. He gave the sport of MMA a chance when few others would. I'm not a fan of the guy as a president, but credit where credit is due.
It would be nice to see other sitting presidents attend a UFC event.

BigTruck said:
I genuinely don't know who this guy is, is he any good?
Yeah he's pretty solid. Beat Gamrot in his UFC debut. Gave Damir a damn tough fight. But he got KO'd pretty bad in one of his most recent fights. Curious to see how he comes back.
 
BigTruck said:
I genuinely don't know who this guy is, is he any good?
His first run was controversial and people don't seem to agree on how his actual performance went, but a few months into his second run and only the most delusional pretend he's doing any good with how bad he's tanking things.




Guram on the other hand is pretty decent.
 
I guess the United States allying with Russia will have positive effects on the UFC.


Too bad about democracy and the rule of law, but now at least we'll get more Khamzat!
 
Blastbeat said:
In all seriousness, I do respect Trump for helping the UFC out in the dark ages. He gave the sport of MMA a chance when few others would. I'm not a fan of the guy as a president, but credit where credit is due.
It would be nice to see other sitting presidents attend a UFC event.
Do you think Dana felt betrayed when Trump bankrolled UFC's sworn enemy Affliction? Neither of them talk about it, but I like to imagine.
 
