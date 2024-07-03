Did I miss anyone? Even Matt Brown said something like wtf you doing?It seems like UFC fighters are losing respect for Chandler. Do you agree with it? Or are they being hypocritical? I look at Charles as another example. He was pretty consistent about calling out Conor too but he still fought others and didn't just sit on the sidelines and beg to fight him constantly. Even lost to Arman and definitely lost the chance for a Conor fight (slim chance beforehand even) but he doesn't give a shit and will fight again.Can you understand Chandler even a little bit or is he too far gone?