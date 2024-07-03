  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media UFC fighters roasting Michael Chandler

rda-cooked-him-v0-dapbikpz95ad1.jpg

Did I miss anyone? Even Matt Brown said something like wtf you doing?

It seems like UFC fighters are losing respect for Chandler. Do you agree with it? Or are they being hypocritical? I look at Charles as another example. He was pretty consistent about calling out Conor too but he still fought others and didn't just sit on the sidelines and beg to fight him constantly. Even lost to Arman and definitely lost the chance for a Conor fight (slim chance beforehand even) but he doesn't give a shit and will fight again.

Can you understand Chandler even a little bit or is he too far gone?
 
RDA's is the best IMO, lmao
It would be quite funny if Dustin steals that fight from him too
He very well might tbh, just to fuck over Chandler.
McGregor is obsessed with Dustin while I don't think he cares about Mike at all, lmao.
 
If Chandler fights and dominates it might scare the UFC away from what seems like a winnable fight. It’s why Olivera and Gaethje don’t get mentioned anymore imo.

If Chandler fights and losses he losses all hype as a legit opponent (he’s a great return matchup) and fans will just dismiss him like RDA (still my boy)

Chandler is in a weird spot but it’ll be tragic if he never ends up getting the Mcgrwgor fight since he clearly has some action in the tank left.
 
Man I like Chandler.. but to turn down an extremely generous titleshot for yet the 10x times postponed Conor fight, is just the dumbest choice ever. It was looking like Chandler just wasted 2 years, and then they literally offer him the salvation that was actually worth that wait... and he missed it like a chump.
 
Man I like Chandler.. but to turn down an extremely generous titleshot for yet the 10x times postponed Conor fight, is just the dumbest choice ever. It was looking like Chandler just wasted 2 years, and then they literally offer him the salvation that was actually worth that wait... and he missed it like a chump.
His comment on Arman not taking the title shot in hindsight, lmao.
Poor Mike can't catch a break.
 
Tony Ferguson is said to have advised Chandler to retire
 
w52yCDQ.jpeg
 
Chandler really is dumb.

He's fighting McGregor not Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul or Anthony Joshua. He's getting paid by the UFC, not Saudi Arabia.

Chandler will not make THAT much money from fighting McGregor. Will be well under 8 digits still.

Definitely 2 years (really 3 years at this point) of activity and a potential championship win is worth more than fighting McGregor.
 
Nothing really new here at all. In every company, group, or organization you will find employees or members who have poor attitudes and work ethics. They will continually use adolescent peer pressure and other childish tactics to try to make fun of the good and successful employees, to deflect from their own internal issues. They constantly try to disguise their well developed, and well deserved inferiority complexes and self loathing within the childish giggles of their other middle school minded peers.
 
If Chandler fights and dominates it might scare the UFC away from what seems like a winnable fight. It’s why Olivera and Gaethje don’t get mentioned anymore imo.

If Chandler fights and losses he losses all hype as a legit opponent (he’s a great return matchup) and fans will just dismiss him like RDA (still my boy)

Chandler is in a weird spot but it’ll be tragic if he never ends up getting the Mcgrwgor fight since he clearly has some action in the tank left.
Tony and Khabib have a better chance of fighting before Chandler and that other dude.
 
