Is Chandler one of the most disliked fighters by other fighters?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,565
Reaction score
6,369


Here's a video of Dustin hating him, just fresh.

RDA, Freire Arman, Islam, Poirier but when Charles clearly doesn't like you, you know there's something wrong.



Being fake is why Dustin dislikes him but I think a lot of fighters are sick of the treatment he gets from the UFC.
Is he one of the most disliked fighters in the business? It's not even about dislike. Lots of fighters might not like Jones but they clearly respect him but seeing some of the videos, most fighters just don't have respect for Chandler.
 
Chandler has been cheating badly for quite some time. The refs have been allowing it for whatever reason but he's been losing more than he's been winning so...
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Dustin doesn't like Chandler because the first time they were scheduled to fight Dustin saw how much he was making and then found out how much Chandler was making and threw a hissy fit and pulled out the fight and complained that he should be getting paid more.
Click to expand...
Nice fanfiction, bro.
 
Seems like it and it isn't that surprising TBH. For a guy with a very inflated resume who has been given a ton of promotional hype from the second he joined the UFC, he does a lotttt of complaining. Chandler seems absolutely insufferable to be around and that's in front of the cameras... how bad is he behind the scenes?
 
TerraRayzing said:
Nice fanfiction, bro.
Click to expand...
You did see I added the article proving it right?

Poirier had been linked to a potential bout on the UFC 254 card. UFC President Dana White expressed interest in booking Poirier against Tony Ferguson on October 24. That plan went awry when Poirier and the UFC hit a snag during negotiations. “The Diamond” was then offered a fight with Chandler but Poirier wasn’t happy with getting less money than the newest addition to the UFC roster.

Why is always the people that think they are dead right about something are usually dead wrong?
 
his toxic positivity is annoying.

the guy virtue signals 80% of the day. Even in between an exercise rep he will virtue signal.

I'm surprised he has teammates that tolerate him. He definitley wouldn't survive in strickland team or training with the dagestanis.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Seems like it and it isn't that surprising TBH. For a guy with a very inflated resume who has been given a ton of promotional hype from the second he joined the UFC, he does a lotttt of complaining. Chandler seems absolutely insufferable to be around and that's in front of the cameras... how bad is he behind the scenes?
Click to expand...
There was this moment in the Gaethje fight. Chandler poked him in the eye, ref stepped in, and Chandler still punched him in the face and then 'apologized' to Gaethje who angrily smacked his hand away.


He's pretty much the only fighter that I actually dislike tbh. Tries too hard at larping.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
You did see I added the article proving it right?

Poirier had been linked to a potential bout on the UFC 254 card. UFC President Dana White expressed interest in booking Poirier against Tony Ferguson on October 24. That plan went awry when Poirier and the UFC hit a snag during negotiations. “The Diamond” was then offered a fight with Chandler but Poirier wasn’t happy with getting less money than the newest addition to the UFC roster.

Why is always the people that think they are dead right about something are usually dead wrong?
Click to expand...
Oh wow. I was wrong. Admitted.
Still, fuck the guy.
 
He is way overpaid compared to a lot of guys with WAY more work put in with UFC.

He fights dirty

He has insane Dana White Privlege.


I don't blame fighters for hating him.



And his whole "meet you at the top"
"pull up by your bootstraps"
schitck is corny as hell.
 


