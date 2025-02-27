Is Chandler one of the most disliked fighters by other fighters?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,565
- Reaction score
- 6,369
Here's a video of Dustin hating him, just fresh.
RDA, Freire Arman, Islam, Poirier but when Charles clearly doesn't like you, you know there's something wrong.
Being fake is why Dustin dislikes him but I think a lot of fighters are sick of the treatment he gets from the UFC.
Is he one of the most disliked fighters in the business? It's not even about dislike. Lots of fighters might not like Jones but they clearly respect him but seeing some of the videos, most fighters just don't have respect for Chandler.