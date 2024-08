mkess101 said: Barlow has great hand speed and power. Slick striker. Good athlete. Gotta look at the opponent more but KO for Danny seems likely again. Click to expand...

short notice too for Veritinikov, longer reach for Barlow.Big problem i have with Barlow is that he doesn't do anything better than Veritinikov skill wise.He just has better attributes, like speed ,younger, stamina. Veritinikov can get gassy in round 3. Experience wise, Veritinikov has a sambo background and started mma much earlier (2012). Barlow is 29 years old, started mma in 2019 after watching the creed movie.(When i say start i mean their first match not training.)If you remember the plot of Creed, he starts off working a regular desk job and decides to get into boxing. I think that is how Barlow likely got into mma in his early 20's. I dont know if he has any other background besides mma training, i suspect a potential wrestling background.I took a tally of all the ups Barlow has or pros they both have.I have Barlow at -170-300 way over price. Dog or pass but I think playing Veritinikov is a bit of a degen play , short notice and he is older and slower. But he is heavy handed so gotta be careful betting against him, he gave Morales a decent fight. And years of Sambo adds up in experience.