Those planning on watching the final four preliminary bouts for UFC 309 will have multiple viewing options.

In addition to ESPN+ and ESPNEWS, the featured preliminary card at UFC 309 will also air on FX and Hulu. The promotion announced the options during the UFC Edmonton broadcast on Saturday night. Typically, the main preliminary card for a pay-per-view is only broadcast on ESPN+ and one of the ESPN channels. Like ESPN, both FX and Hulu are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

The featured UFC 309 preliminary card is topped by a light heavyweight clash between Nikita Krylov and Azamat Murzakanov. The other three bouts are as follows: Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop at lightweight; Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee at bantamweight and Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson at lightweight. Meanwhile, the five-bout early preliminary draw will air exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC 309 takes place on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York and is headlined by a heavyweight championship clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The main card airs on pay-per-view via ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Early prelims begin on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT before shifting to ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Totally gonna watch on Disney Plus.
 
Lol jim is still on prelims after all these years
 
I've been watching the live ESPN+ cards on Hulu lately because the video player is better than the one on ESPN+. But only if I have no intention of rewinding and just letting it play through. Hulu is really bad with the forced ad breaks, at least on ESPN+ you can fast-forward through them, but not on Hulu, you'll have to suffer for 3 minutes every time. So I never use Hulu for playbacks.
 
