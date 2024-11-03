I've been watching the live ESPN+ cards on Hulu lately because the video player is better than the one on ESPN+. But only if I have no intention of rewinding and just letting it play through. Hulu is really bad with the forced ad breaks, at least on ESPN+ you can fast-forward through them, but not on Hulu, you'll have to suffer for 3 minutes every time. So I never use Hulu for playbacks.