In addition to ESPN+ and ESPNEWS, the featured preliminary card at UFC 309 will also air on FX and Hulu. The promotion announced the options during the UFC Edmonton broadcast on Saturday night. Typically, the main preliminary card for a pay-per-view is only broadcast on ESPN+ and one of the ESPN channels. Like ESPN, both FX and Hulu are owned by The Walt Disney Company.
The featured UFC 309 preliminary card is topped by a light heavyweight clash between Nikita Krylov and Azamat Murzakanov. The other three bouts are as follows: Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop at lightweight; Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee at bantamweight and Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson at lightweight. Meanwhile, the five-bout early preliminary draw will air exclusively on ESPN+.
UFC 309 takes place on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York and is headlined by a heavyweight championship clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The main card airs on pay-per-view via ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Early prelims begin on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT before shifting to ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
