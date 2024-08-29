Ufc 308 is insanely stacked

Thank you Jurgen
I don’t know who wins out of Max and Topuria, but I think Ilia’s calf kicks are going to play a part. It’s an under appreciated part of his game
 
Definitely an unusually good card. Several fights that look exciting.
 
well you can bump at least one of those prelims to the main card, we all know khamzat isn't making it, which is apparently a lesson we still need to learn
 
What does Gane get out of beating Volkov?
 
Wow... There is literally only ONE fight on the whole card that I don't care about... And even though I don't care about the outcome, I think it will still be a really good, fun fight.
AWESOME CARD.
Bald Goof finally got one right.
Very good card. Lets hope none of the fights fall through. October is stacked, I wouldn't be surprised though if November and December is kinda ass as a result though.
 
What does Gane get out of beating Volkov?
A stylistically easier matchup than Blaydes or Almeida that will solidify him as the next contender.

Personally I'd rather see him face Blaydes but this is favorable matchmaking for him. What's your complaint exactly?
 
We will probably see a couple of pullouts, Chimaev for sure.
 
Can’t wait to see hand sanitizer boy get smashed, lad.
 
