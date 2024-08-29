Ufc 308 is insanely stacked

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 6,412
- Reaction score
- 22,424
I don’t know who wins out of Max and Topuria, but I think Ilia’s calf kicks are going to play a part. It’s an under appreciated part of his game
A possible win on his record since he's been hiding after the Jones fight sir.
I don’t know who wins out of Max and Topuria, but I think Ilia’s calf kicks are going to play a part. It’s an under appreciated part of his game
You nailed it.I’ve felt my fandom slipping recently but this kind of card gets me excited. I’m at least somewhat interested in every fight on that card.
Hundo peter!Hundo on Chimaev catching 12 types of staph and pulling out
It's my mom, so please be respectful.Who's that in your av sir?
A stylistically easier matchup than Blaydes or Almeida that will solidify him as the next contender.