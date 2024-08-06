UFC 307 in October still needs a main event, what will it be?

svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 16,063
- Reaction score
- 61,462
What makes the most sense to headline UFC 307 in Utah?
Status of current champions:
Pantoja: Available
O'Malley: Booked for UFC 306
Topuria: Booked for UFC 308
Makhachev: Injured
Muhammad: Just fought @ UFC 304
Du Plessis: Booked for UFC 305
Pereira: Available
Aspinall: Just fought @ UFC 304
Jones: Rumored for UFC 309
Holloway: Booked for UFC 308
Grasso: Booked for UFC 306
Zhang: Available
Pennington: Available, rumored for UFC 307
Currently announced fights on UFC 307:
Status of current champions:
Pantoja: Available
O'Malley: Booked for UFC 306
Topuria: Booked for UFC 308
Makhachev: Injured
Muhammad: Just fought @ UFC 304
Du Plessis: Booked for UFC 305
Pereira: Available
Aspinall: Just fought @ UFC 304
Jones: Rumored for UFC 309
Holloway: Booked for UFC 308
Grasso: Booked for UFC 306
Zhang: Available
Pennington: Available, rumored for UFC 307
Currently announced fights on UFC 307: