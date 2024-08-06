UFC 307 in October still needs a main event, what will it be?

Who should main event UFC 307 in Utah on October 5th?

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs ???

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alex Pereira vs ???

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
16,063
Reaction score
61,462
What makes the most sense to headline UFC 307 in Utah?

Status of current champions:

Pantoja: Available
O'Malley: Booked for UFC 306
Topuria: Booked for UFC 308
Makhachev: Injured
Muhammad: Just fought @ UFC 304
Du Plessis: Booked for UFC 305
Pereira: Available
Aspinall: Just fought @ UFC 304
Jones: Rumored for UFC 309

Holloway: Booked for UFC 308

Grasso: Booked for UFC 306
Zhang: Available
Pennington: Available, rumored for UFC 307

Currently announced fights on UFC 307:

Screenshot_20240805_203530_Chrome.jpg
 
