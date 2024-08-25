UFC 306 has to be the weakest PPV fight card ever..

I love the main event simply because it's a match up with the clear top 2 in the division currently. But even that match up lacks the star power as Merab is not really a name outside of hardcore fans and Sean isn't as big a name as he thinks he is.



I respect the skills of the ladies in the co main but I just don't have much interest in WMMA simply because there's just not enough talent, the level of competition is just too shallow.



Ortega-Lopes should be a fun fight. Aside from the main event that's the only fight I'm looking forward to.



I dont know any of the other fighters on the card I'm gonna be honest.. I've seen a little bit of Zelhuber but the rest have no clue.



It lacks serious star power and heavy hitters.. For a " one time spectacle" it's a shame this is what they putting out.



Which PPV card was worse than this?