UFC 306 has to be the weakest PPV fight card ever..

I love the main event simply because it's a match up with the clear top 2 in the division currently. But even that match up lacks the star power as Merab is not really a name outside of hardcore fans and Sean isn't as big a name as he thinks he is.

I respect the skills of the ladies in the co main but I just don't have much interest in WMMA simply because there's just not enough talent, the level of competition is just too shallow.

Ortega-Lopes should be a fun fight. Aside from the main event that's the only fight I'm looking forward to.

I dont know any of the other fighters on the card I'm gonna be honest.. I've seen a little bit of Zelhuber but the rest have no clue.

It lacks serious star power and heavy hitters.. For a " one time spectacle" it's a shame this is what they putting out.

Which PPV card was worse than this?
 
It's a bit meh but this is a shocking statement from a 2014 account.. Weakest ppv fight card ever? Not even close.

There have been worse ppv cards even within the past year but I'm going to bring up a random terrible one.. UFC 177..
Dillashaw vs Soto (Soto was making his UFC debut).
Tony vs Castillo (Tony was on a 2 fight winstreak, well before he had all the hype)
Correia vs Bazler...
CDF vs Ramsey Nijem
Medeiros vs Damon Jackson...

Jackson was making his debut against Medeiros who was 0-2-1 in the promotion.
CDF was 1-0 in the UFC...

Yeah..
 
