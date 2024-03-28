News UFC 305 scheduled for Perth Australia - Sunday August 18

Probably have Izzy return on this card and a title fight as the main event, maybe DDP vs Izzy?
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Volk/Islam 3 or Volk/Topuira 2 should main event.
Think they want Volk/Topuira 2 in Spain plus why give Volk the rematch in his backyard.

Volk never going to fight Islam again. After the KO, I don't believe Dana is going to make that fight.
 
Volk said he's taking a long break so it wont be him.
 
Tuivasa vs some can to get back in the win column (and finally another shoey celebration)
Whittaker in another irrelevant gatekeeper match
Volk vs that boring 18-0 blanket
Jamie Malarkey gift decision vs whoever
Jack Madelena #1 contender bout maybe?
Shane Young gets starched again
 
HuskySamoan said:
Main - Dricus vs Izzy

Co Main - Jack Della Maddalena vs MVP/Brady/Shavkat/Colby/Garry
Jack has a broken arm. He'll be lucky to be cleared by August, let alone fight by then.

DDP vs Izzy
Topuria vs Volk 2
Hooker vs Dariush
 
psg15 said:
Spain seems unlikely this year. PPV schedule is full; Newark, Vegas, Perth, The Sphere, Abu-Dhabi, MSG, & Vegas.
 
JoeRowe said:
Volk said he's not fighting until towards the very end of the year, and no way will Top agree to fight in Australia after winning the belt.
 
JoeRowe said:
Topuria vs Volk 2 sounds terrible. How many times are we going to scramble Volks brains? Dariush vs Hooker also kinda lame. Damn. Oh well.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Hopefully izzy ddp. Lots of saffas over here, probably more here than anywhere else out of the world, excepting London.
 
