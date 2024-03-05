Will UFC 305 take place in Perth, Australia?

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,540
Reaction score
6,119
I have now heard both Robert Whittaker and Stephen Erceg talk about the UFC working on a card in Western Australia.

And this made me remember that a few planned events for 2024 got announced already in December last year, and yes, Perth was listed as a targeted host there.

So what do we make of this, just a matter of time before it's announced? Nobody has said anything until this last week when two Aussie fighters mentioned this potential card. Coincidence?
 
The UFC will only ever do events in Australia during October to February.

March to September is rugby and australian football season in Australia, which are massive sports, and their fans would represent close to the entire MMA supporter base in Australia.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
I have now heard both Robert Whittaker and Stephen Erceg talk about the UFC working on a card in Western Australia.

And this made me remember that a few planned events for 2024 got announced already in December last year, and yes, Perth was listed as a targeted host there.

So what do we make of this, just a matter of time before it's announced? Nobody has said anything until this last week when two Aussie fighters mentioned this potential card. Coincidence?
Click to expand...
It'll be a fight night I reckon
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,063
Messages
55,189,020
Members
174,662
Latest member
filthybliss

Share this page

Back
Top