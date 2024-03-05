Will UFC 305 take place in Perth, Australia?

I have now heard both Robert Whittaker and Stephen Erceg talk about the UFC working on a card in Western Australia.



And this made me remember that a few planned events for 2024 got announced already in December last year, and yes, Perth was listed as a targeted host there.



So what do we make of this, just a matter of time before it's announced? Nobody has said anything until this last week when two Aussie fighters mentioned this potential card. Coincidence?