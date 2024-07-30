UFC 304 was a massive middle finger to the UK fans

I know I’m beating a dead horse here, but Dana's post-fight tantrum during the press conference was mind-blowing. His behavior was embarrassing and disrespectful towards the fighters and UK fan base. With two champions from the UK headlining the event, as a promoter, you’d think he’d want to maximize their chances of winning in front of their home crowd. Making Leon Edwards fight at 5AM and hiring sleep specialists is absolute nonsense.

They claim to cater to the UK market, yet they make loyal, ticket-paying fans sit in an arena until 5:30AM. For UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, the main card started at 2PM EST, 10PM local time. They had no problem making accommodations for that market, likely due to that oil money.

It's clear they don’t prioritize the fans. It’s always been and always will be about money. The only reason they brought this card to the UK was because they knew the UK fan base would buy overpriced tickets and stay up until 6AM. Otherwise, they wouldn't have bothered.

Rant over.
 
They don't care about the fans or the fighters, this is known.
 
Yeah that was some bulshit for the locals
Big Tom should step to uncle Dana
 
It was shit behavior considering everything that the fans and fighters had to go through to make that happen
 
It was a fine show and nobody was forced to go.

Cry more.
 
ESPN only let's the UFC hold 2 PPVs per year that aren't on the standard time they want to be on.

The alternative was to not go to the UK and just have the card in Vegas.
 
the card was great. Paddy & Aspinall saved it.
 
Latest posts

