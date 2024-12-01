Conor's shtick is done, and he'll have to try to play the humble route again or just stay quiet for the rest of his life

SpiderFan187

SpiderFan187

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 8, 2014
Messages
1,434
Reaction score
1,351
Conor got to where he was by talking mad shit and digging dirt on his oppenents / their circle and making a point to bring it up and then twist and turn it until it got them triggered. His fan base loved it, and will join in on talking this to the oppenents if they had access to them (twitter ect) and if they didn't to the other fighters fans.

While Conor wasn't fighting he will talk shit on social and his fan will love it, it's very hard to give a stinging comment back to someone with the money Conor has so by default he was almost always winning an exchange. But now those days are done, how can you talk shit to anyone with that judgement against you.

He's started his humble journey posting photos with his family lol he can't flaunt his wealth anymore nor can he talk shit.
 
Hopefully he stays quiet and the next time we hear from him it'll be him completing rehab. Big stretch I know.
 
"...for the rest of his life."

Someone pointed out the other day that Mike Tyson was convicted of rape, criminally. He went to prison and served time.

He never apologized.

Whether you consider him guilty or innocent, he simply let time pass. He gradually mellowed and became more philosophical. He took up homing pigeons as a pastime.

He regained a major fanbase. Unfortunately, he didn't knock the hell out of Jake Paul.

It's possible that Conor follows a similar path in the years ahead. None of us really knows where things go from here.
 
his schtick has been done for a long time. now whether he's quiet or not it's going to be more about trying to stay out of prison.
 
Doesn't shtick mean putting on an act? Im pretty sure he's a loud obnoxious douche in real life too.

Him being humble and respectful would be a shtick. He tried that with Cowboy and Dustin but it didn't last long because that's just not who he is.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
"...for the rest of his life."

Someone pointed out the other day that Mike Tyson was convicted of rape, criminally. He went to prison and served time.

He never apologized.

Whether you consider him guilty or innocent, he simply let time pass. He gradually mellowed and became more philosophical. He took up homing pigeons as a pastime.

He regained a major fanbase. Unfortunately, he didn't knock the hell out of Jake Paul.

It's possible that Conor follows a similar path in the years ahead. None of us really knows where things go from here.
Click to expand...
Wasn't Tyson in his 20's when he got convicted? Conor is pushing 40. By the time Tyson was in Conors current age he was already wising up.

Not saying Conor won't, but the circumstances are different.
 
In my mind, his shtick will be done when the Conor threads on Sherdog dry up.
 
Conor’s been done for years now, he ain’t doing shit
 
You guys ain't going to like it, nor am I,but conor will come out of this good

Mma fans are retards, so he will still be the king
 
Dana's Moonface said:
You guys ain't going to like it, nor am I,but conor will come out of this good

Mma fans are retards, so he will still be the king
Click to expand...

How though? He isn't fighting and his entire thing was talking shit to people which he can't do now since there's a very obvious comeback. Like i said to come back he needs to be a legit nice guy which i don't see him doing since he's tried and failed.
 
He can turn it up a notch and become Black Conor
Just coke and whores everywhere
Go out with a bang
 
13Seconds said:
Doesn't shtick mean putting on an act? Im pretty sure he's a loud obnoxious douche in real life too.

Him being humble and respectful would be a shtick. He tried that with Cowboy and Dustin but it didn't last long because that's just not who he is.
Click to expand...

It can be an act or it can be real .. it's defined as putting a show but also "a person's special talent, interest, or area of activity."
 
''His fan base loved it, and will join in on talking this to the oppenents if they had access to them (twitter ect) and if they didn't to the other fighters fans.''

This is literally every fanbase in the UFC, even if their favorite fighter is not a shit talker, they always shit talk to other fighters and their fans
 
Brigfa2 said:
''His fan base loved it, and will join in on talking this to the oppenents if they had access to them (twitter ect) and if they didn't to the other fighters fans.''

This is literally every fanbase in the UFC, even if their favorite fighter is not a shit talker, they always shit talk to other fighters and their fans
Click to expand...

Not all, like I don't see many Mighty Mouse fans and The Reaper fans going on and talking shit to other fans.I feel the fans act out like their favourite fighter. Khabib fans only ever talk shit to Conor fans as a response lol
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
"...for the rest of his life."

Someone pointed out the other day that Mike Tyson was convicted of rape, criminally. He went to prison and served time.

He never apologized.

Whether you consider him guilty or innocent, he simply let time pass. He gradually mellowed and became more philosophical. He took up homing pigeons as a pastime.

He regained a major fanbase. Unfortunately, he didn't knock the hell out of Jake Paul.

It's possible that Conor follows a similar path in the years ahead. None of us really knows where things go from here.
Click to expand...
Whoever keeps bringing this up and comparing it to Tyson is a clown that didn’t live through the era. The Tyson situation was 100% to the general public her word against his and nobody was injured. I don’t know what words need to be typed for you to comprehend Mike Tyson not injuring someone would make half of America think money grab or setup. NOBODY looked at the Tyson situation remotely close to how Conor is viewed. In addition due to him serving prison America gave him the credit of doing his time. Conor is not fucking Tyson. The circumstances are nothing alike. Please pass it on so the stupid shit stops
 
I said this in the rape thread.

If he ever wants to win in court, or become "uncancelled", no matter how unlikely, he's going to have to keep his trap shut, which I'm sure his lawyers are telling him to do.

He's up to eyeballs in litigation.
 
Conor just letting the dust settle, and he’ll be tweeting and deleting his coke fueled rants per usual in no time. I’ve drawn the Mike Tyson parallel myself, in so much that Conor will be forgiven and people will move on. Mike Tyson is everyone’s darling and people were rooting for him vs. Jake Poll. If Conor ever makes it back to fight, there will be no shortage of fans rooting for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Whether or not Conor fights again, he will always have a special place in my heart.
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
forRealHuh
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,592
Messages
56,593,710
Members
175,300
Latest member
MMA FAN SINCE 2019

Share this page

Back
Top