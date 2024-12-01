Conor's shtick is done, and he'll have to try to play the humble route again or just stay quiet for the rest of his life

Conor got to where he was by talking mad shit and digging dirt on his oppenents / their circle and making a point to bring it up and then twist and turn it until it got them triggered. His fan base loved it, and will join in on talking this to the oppenents if they had access to them (twitter ect) and if they didn't to the other fighters fans.



While Conor wasn't fighting he will talk shit on social and his fan will love it, it's very hard to give a stinging comment back to someone with the money Conor has so by default he was almost always winning an exchange. But now those days are done, how can you talk shit to anyone with that judgement against you.



He's started his humble journey posting photos with his family lol he can't flaunt his wealth anymore nor can he talk shit.