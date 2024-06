This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-29 . Please add to the discussion here.To Make a Parlay:Use one of these sites https://fightodds.io/ orBet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for BoxingThen Go to: https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ orAlternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.Any request, I can find the odds for youPereira wins by TKO/KO +120Talbott wins by TKO/KO -245Magomed Umalatov -800 (P,, estimating start after 8 PM ET)Teofimo Lopez -900 (box)Sunny Edwards -350 (box)Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -350 (box)Alex vs Jiri will NOT start Round 5 -280Nova1Lamont Roach -700Sunny Edwards -350Robeisy Ramirez -1200Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450Teo wins by KO/TKO -135Pereira wins by KO/TKO +1156.28Nova2Lamont Roach -700Sunny Edwards -350Robeisy Ramirez -1200Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450Teo wins by KO/TKO -1352.39Nova3Sunny Edwards -350Robeisy Ramirez -1200Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450Teo wins by KO/TKO -135Pereira wins by KO/TKO +1155.37