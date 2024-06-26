Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-29. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Bang Bang
Pereira wins by TKO/KO +120
Talbott wins by TKO/KO -245
2.10
AS_Umalatov+Lopez
Magomed Umalatov -800 (P, Friday 28 June, estimating start after 8 PM ET)
Teofimo Lopez -900 (box)
.25
AS_ShowtimeBamFakeSamurai
Sunny Edwards -350 (box)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -350 (box)
Alex vs Jiri will NOT start Round 5 -280
1.24
Nova1
Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115
6.28
Nova2
Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
2.39
Nova3
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115
5.37
