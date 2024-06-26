  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-29

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-29. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Bang Bang
Pereira wins by TKO/KO +120
Talbott wins by TKO/KO -245
2.10

AS_Umalatov+Lopez
Magomed Umalatov -800 (P, Friday 28 June, estimating start after 8 PM ET)
Teofimo Lopez -900 (box)
.25

AS_ShowtimeBamFakeSamurai
Sunny Edwards -350 (box)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -350 (box)
Alex vs Jiri will NOT start Round 5 -280
1.24

Nova1
Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115
6.28

Nova2

Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135

2.39

Nova3

Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115

5.37
 
I've probably left it too late but how many things can i combo? I was gonna go...

  1. Pereira wins by KO/TKO
  2. Teo wins by KO/TKO
  3. Bam wins
  4. Robeisy Ramirez wins
  5. Sunny Edwards wins
  6. Lamont Roach wins
But if that's too many give choose the three that combo into the biggest payout and hit me with it. Again, if i'm too late doing this that's my bad.
 
Nova44 said:
@Dillydilly

I've probably left it too late but how many things can i combo? I was gonna go...

  1. Pereira wins by KO/TKO
  2. Teo wins by KO/TKO
  3. Bam wins
  4. Robeisy Ramirez wins
  5. Sunny Edwards wins
  6. Lamont Roach wins
But if that's too many give choose the three that combo into the biggest payout and hit me with it. Again, if i'm too late doing this that's my bad.
No limit on how many you want to combine. The boxing ones tomorrow? I can get odds tonight. Plenty of time
 
Nova1

Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115

6.28
Nova44 said:
6 is tonight, but the rest are tomorrow night. Whatever you give me is fine with me.
Nova1 is everything
Nova2 is just boxing
Nova3 is minus Lamont Roach
 
Nova1

Lamont Roach -700
Sunny Edwards -350
Robeisy Ramirez -1200
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -450
Teo wins by KO/TKO -135
Pereira wins by KO/TKO +115

6.28


Nova1 is everything
Nova2 is just boxing
Nova3 is minus Lamont Roach
IN.

Thanks bro.
 
@Dillydilly I haven’t cooked up a parlay in awhile and I know it’s a bit late since it’s day of the card. But I’m bummed there’s not a single parlay with Jiri winning—do you have time to squeeze this one in?

Clearly people don’t think he can deal with Poatan’s evil magic.
Ima call it

Don’t You Put That Evil On Me, Ricky Martin

Jiri Prochazka +130
Ricky Simon -237
Martin Buday -269

3.49
 
BFoe said:
@Dillydilly I haven’t cooked up a parlay in awhile and I know it’s a bit late since it’s day of the card. But I’m bummed there’s not a single parlay with Jiri winning—do you have time to squeeze this one in?

Clearly people don’t think he can deal with Poatan’s evil magic.
Ima call it

Don’t You Put That Evil On Me, Ricky Martin

Jiri Prochazka +130
Ricky Simon -237
Martin Buday -269

3.49
Added, no problem day of event
 
