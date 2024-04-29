Media UFC 301 Embedded

Episode 2 - Steve Erceg and champ Alexandre Pantoja prep for their title fight. Jonathan Martinez and shop Salvadorian. Jose Aldo trains in Rio; Caio Borralho checks out the beach and greets friend Michel Pereira. Pantoja packs up and leaves his son in charge.
 
Thanks for the videos. War Aldo!! love seeing Aldo back in UFC again, its not the best PPV thats for sure, but I'm happy to see Aldo again. Always been a big fan since WEC days, he is such an amazing fighter.
 
