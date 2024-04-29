Media UFC 301 Embedded (all episodes)

It's great to see Pantoja providing well for his family. I really like him—he's humble, keeps things quiet, but always comes ready to fight. I wish him the best and hope he keeps that belt for a good long while.
 
Episode 3 - Steve Erceg hits a street party. Caio Borralho trains. Karolina Kowalkiewicz embraces the sun. Michel Pereira gets PT and game plans. Alessandro Costa dreams big with Diego Lopes. Champ Alexandre Pantoja faces off with Erceg.
 
Objectively Correct said:
Man, I ain't no simp but it puzzles me why someone like Karolina chooses to get punched in the face for a living. Not many such cases.
Cos she gets paid a lot of money and she probably enjoys it. When you are a fighter for as long as she has been it becomes your social circle.

Also the roar of the crowd and thrill of victory is as addictive as any drug
 
BroRogan said:
The following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week





I like how the UFC will set up some of these face-offs for ppv fights that you see on Embedded. On top of Sugarloaf Mountain. That’s cool, and iconic. Both guys respectful, and friendly.

It’s just sports. No need for fake beefs, and shit talk. Just come 100% once the ref says.. Fight.

At 289 in Vancouver they did this First Nation’s ceremony with Amanda, and Irene. I like stuff like that. And Embedded is where you see these things.
 
Episode 4 - Opponents Paul Craig and Caio Borralho cross paths in Rio. Headliners Steve Erceg and champ Alexandre Pantoja check in. Borralho gets family time. Alessandro Costa drinks with friends. Pantoja and legend Jose Aldo play soccer with Brazilian superstar, Zico.
 
Episode 5 - Champion Alexandre Pantoja, Paul Craig, Steve Erceg, Jose Aldo, and Anthony Smith talk at media day. Caio Borralho takes family photos. Alex Pereira, DC and Big Nog pop by. Karolina Kowalkiewicz walks on the beach. Erceg tains alongside a hero.
 
Episode 6 - At UFC 301 in Rio, Jose Aldo and Alexandre Pantoja breeze through weigh-ins as Steve Erceg preps for his first title shot. Caio Borralho enjoys pool time with his son, while Jonathan Martinez resists a tempting Brazilian feast. All leading to the Flyweight main event on Saturday.
 
