BroRogan said: The following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week











Click to expand...

Episode 3..I like how the UFC will set up some of these face-offs for ppv fights that you see on Embedded. On top of Sugarloaf Mountain. That’s cool, and iconic. Both guys respectful, and friendly.It’s just sports. No need for fake beefs, and shit talk. Just come 100% once the ref says.. Fight.At 289 in Vancouver they did this First Nation’s ceremony with Amanda, and Irene. I like stuff like that. And Embedded is where you see these things.