UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 2-17

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 2-17. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
BoomBox Parlay 1
Rinya Nakamura -1200
Justin Tafa +124
Anthony Hernandez -258
Geoff Neal +190
Robert Whittaker -250
Ilia Topuria +105
27.03
BoomBox Parlay 2 (Finishers)
Justin Tafa Wins by TKO/KO +150
Geoff Neal Wins by TKO/KO +350
Ilia Topuria Wins by TKO/KO +300
44
BoomBox Parlay 3 (Over/Under)
Woodburn/Elliott Under 2.5 Rounds -170
Quinlan/Barlow Under 1.5 Rounds +106
Lemos/Dern Over 2.5 Rounds +105
Dvalishvili/Cejudo Over 2.5 Rounds -300
Whitaker/Costa Over 1.5 Rounds -240
Volkanovski/Topuria Under 4.5 Rounds -145
20.41
 
