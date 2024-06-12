  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Two Great Examples of Why You Should be a Fan of Alex Pereira.

He's got his head on straight and it's refreshing. Humble, small ego. To me that reads confidence so much more than constantly telling yourself in the mirror that you're "tha best eva".


I recall Usman had a similar response after his Leon loss.
 
#1 Reason :)

giphy.webp
 
Shaddows said:
short on words. Big on heart.
I'm a fan!
Im actually pleasantly surprised the kind of personality he does have and shows on his media platforms.

He is very self aware.
 
I'm a fan of him, not a fan of the way his MMA career is managed.
 
He's contributed so much to the UFC in the short period of time he has joined. Sad he came in at such a later age. Hope he can beat father time as long as possible. Maybe if he goes up to HW he can bulk and stay longer.
 
He’s a badass, and a low key comedian (British/Canadian humour).

Trolled Glover with Sushi. Literally gave him a wrapped up napkin..

LMAO .. Before Glover even put it in his mouth. I was already busting a gut.

In another instance, Alex literally dunked Glover, in a hot natural creek on Embedded vids

Alex gifted Glover a new HOG. Pretty sweet, imo.

Half looped.
 
HHJ said:
Why?
Bruh, dude is getting protected from grappling threats like no one has ever been. He is in his second title reign and still hasn't had a truly difficult stylistic match up in the UFC. And there have been plenty of opportunities and options.. I don't feel like going into a big ol' debate about that again with Poatards (I like the term for the nuthuggers of Alex, nothing personal against anyone) though.
 
Thats really sweet. On the second note, he looks swole as hell off training, I would not even recognize him. Also nice to see Rose in the mix.
 
Iroh said:
Bruh, dude is getting protected from grappling threats like no one has ever been. He is in his second title reign and still hasn't had a truly difficult stylistic match up in the UFC. And there have been plenty of opportunities and options.. I don't feel like going into a big ol' debate about that again with Poatards (I like the term for the nuthuggers of Alex, nothing personal against anyone) though.
Who's the wrestling threat he should fight?
 
HHJ said:
Who's the wrestling threat he should fight?
Right now? Obviously Ankalaev. Or at any previous moment he had since he went to LHW. Or Aspinall. Alex likes to tease a fight with Aspinall and tease a move to HW, but so far it's only talk and a whole lot of strikers he has fought, and most of the time enjoying a good size advantage.

Or Chimaev, called him out to fight at 205. Khamzat said yes. Nothing.

But people obviously will blame Khamzat for that fight not happening. And I think because of threads like these, (no offense @Substance Abuse , I don't think that it's your intention at all. I'm not blaming you. It's more the effect of many threads, not any single one) people start to make him more heroic and infallible, than what I believe to be true. Honestly, I think many people have a crush on the guy, to be completely honest. Which is completely fine with me, but if they can't be honest with themselves about it. They probably also can't really see how their feels are influencing their thinking
Dude is close to the epitome of manliness in many ways so I understand why people are drawn to him.

For me the sport is just always bigger, than any one fighter. And subverting the process of finding out who is truly the best fighter in the moment, or for legacy's sake, by shielding yourself or being shielded by others from the kind of obstacles others do have to face, is not a small issue.
 
Iroh said:
Right now? Obviously Ankalaev. Or at any previous moment he had since he went to LHW. Or Aspinall. Alex likes to tease a fight with Aspinall and tease a move to HW, but so far it's only talk and a whole lot of strikers he has fought, and most of the time enjoying a good size advantage.

Or Chimaev, called him out to fight at 205. Khamzat said yes. Nothing.

But people obviously will blame Khamzat for that fight not happening. And I think because of threads like these, (no offense @Substance Abuse , I don't think that it's your intention at all. I'm not blaming you. It's more the effect of many threads, not any single one) people start to make him more heroic and infallible, than what I believe to be true. Honestly, I think many people have a crush on the guy, to be completely honest. Which is completely fine with me, but if they can't be honest with themselves about it. They probably also can't really see how their feels are influencing their thinking
Dude is close to the epitome of manliness in many ways so I understand why people are drawn to him.

For me the sport is just always bigger, than any one fighter. And subverting the process of finding out who is truly the best fighter in the moment, or for legacy's sake, by shielding yourself or being shielded by others from the kind of obstacles others do have to face, is not a small issue.
I mean I want to see the Ankalaev fight too they should def make it.

Khamzat on the other hands seems to have trouble fighting anyone so I dont put the blame on Poatan or maybe even the UFC on that one (altho i dont think its smart business to do this fight YET) and if Poatan "teases" things, so does Khamzat

Aspinall is a HW.


So thats three guys, two of which are not in his weight class.


Meh.
 
