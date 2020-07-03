Twitch Streamer Reckful Dead at Age 31

Big Al's Texas BBQ
@Black
Apr 12, 2013
7,399
3,953
Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a popular video game streamer on Twitch, has died, according to social media posts from his ex-girlfriends and brother. He was 31.
According to Blue Madrigal, his ex-girlfriend and one of the people who initially confirmed his death on social media, Berstein died by suicide.
Bernstein went by the name Reckful on Twitch, where he was best known for his “World of Warcraft” streams and had over 936,000 followers. Most recently, Bernstein had been working as a developer on his own video game, “Everland,” which was set to release later this year.
LINK: https://variety.com/2020/digital/ne...ead-dies-twitch-world-of-warcraft-1234697400/
I had no idea who this guy was before today, but he's apparently a big name on Twitch.
