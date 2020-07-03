Twitch Streamer Reckful Dead at Age 31

byron-reckful-bernstein-dead.jpg


Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a popular video game streamer on Twitch, has died, according to social media posts from his ex-girlfriends and brother. He was 31.

According to Blue Madrigal, his ex-girlfriend and one of the people who initially confirmed his death on social media, Berstein died by suicide.

Bernstein went by the name Reckful on Twitch, where he was best known for his “World of Warcraft” streams and had over 936,000 followers. Most recently, Bernstein had been working as a developer on his own video game, “Everland,” which was set to release later this year.

LINK: https://variety.com/2020/digital/ne...ead-dies-twitch-world-of-warcraft-1234697400/

I had no idea who this guy was before today, but he's apparently a big name on Twitch.
 
Pretty terrible stuff. Guy was always open about his issues, and it is just awful to see someone lose the fight against it.

RIP.
 
Im gutted, this man was a legend and motivated so many people from all corners of the planet to play wow.

This was on my Realm Argent dawn last night
F4zUxyF.jpeg


It was fantastic to see 1000's of people throughout the community across multiple different countries recognise we lost one of the hearts and souls of the community.

RIP Reckful.
 
Only really watched / known of Soda and Bajeera that play WoW, but I'd heard the name Reckful around.

Huge shame. RIP.

Take it easy guys.
 
Pretty much first big streamer on twitch

Rip
 
He proposed to his ex that he hadn't seen in 6 months and then killed himself hours later. Pretty fucked up. Also left some cryptic tweets. Dude needed help.
 
People know him for WoW and Twitch, but I always really liked him for playing Asheron's Call.

AC was an incredible first generation MMO and it seems to me that most people who played it loved it more than any other, myself included.

I always felt a connection with him more than most streamers because of that and I think most people who played AC when it came out were always looking for that same feeling again.

AC for a lot of people of mine/his generation was the game that turned us into gamers. IIRC, it was his older brother who got him into the game before he took his life and started Byron's journey through gaming.

Really feel bad for the family, two sons lost to suicide.
 
Wow. Insane.

This guy was a God on his Rogue in PvP in WoW back in the day. He and one of his teammates destroyed my friends and I 2v3 in two different practice matches in Arena. Nobody I ever played came anywhere close. Those guys were on a different level.
 
Havent been too many celebrity deaths that hit me in the feels but this one is surely one of those deaths. Watched a ton of his Rogue play, dude was in a league of his own. I wonder if most people think of him as just a Variety/IRL streamer cause that was I remember of him in the last few years but I hope everyone knows what a god he was at WoW PVP.
 
Didn't really follow him or anything but I watched this recently about his life and controversies. Was a good watch

 
i listened to one of his sessions with Dr K and man it was some heavy shit he dealt with, his bipolar disorder, the death of his older brother etc...

imagine as a parent having both of your sons commit suicide

RIP Reckful
 
wow, although i didn't watch him, i mostly knew him from streaming hearthstone. terrible.
 
EC4886A3-F3C9-4C53-97D1-8A87818C8E17.jpeg

People piss me the fuck off. You may disagree but why would you call him a beta on your social media account for the world to see? Have fucking respect for the man that just passed away.
 
Rational Poster said:
People know him for WoW and Twitch, but I always really liked him for playing Asheron's Call.

AC was an incredible first generation MMO and it seems to me that most people who played it loved it more than any other, myself included.

I always felt a connection with him more than most streamers because of that and I think most people who played AC when it came out were always looking for that same feeling again.

AC for a lot of people of mine/his generation was the game that turned us into gamers. IIRC, it was his older brother who got him into the game before he took his life and started Byron's journey through gaming.

Really feel bad for the family, two sons lost to suicide.
How many years ago was that? Asheron’s Call is a pretty old game. I’m surprised someone that was only 31 was into it. Probably came out when he would have been like 9 or 10 years old, no?
 
TheWorm said:
How many years ago was that? Asheron’s Call is a pretty old game. I’m surprised someone that was only 31 was into it. Probably came out when he would have been like 9 or 10 years old, no?
He was super young when he got into it.

This is a video he talks about how he and his brother got into it.



 
7even said:
People piss me the fuck off. You may disagree but why would you call him a beta on your social media account for the world to see? Have fucking respect for the man that just passed away.
Seems like one of those guys trying to make money by selling people self improvement, so he's just a conman and not above using a personal tragedy to market himself.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Im not surprised. Part of me is happy he did.

I started watching him in 2011/2012 during the Cata expansion for WoW. Guy was literally boosting accounts on stream while acting like he was some PvP god when playing every imbalanced class spec. His stream got repetitive and annoying quite fast. When he got banned by Blizzard he became the typical IRL trash streamer who intentionally created drama for views.
So because he was an annoying streamer, part of you is happy that he committed suicide?
 
KaNesDeath said:
Im not surprised. Part of me is happy he did.

I started watching him in 2011/2012 during the Cata expansion for WoW. Guy was literally boosting accounts on stream while acting like he was some PvP god when playing every imbalanced class spec. His stream got repetitive and annoying quite fast. When he got banned by Blizzard he became the typical IRL trash streamer who intentionally created drama for views.
What a piece of shit you are.

KaNesDeath said:
Im not surprised. Part of me is happy he did.

I started watching him in 2011/2012 during the Cata expansion for WoW. Guy was literally boosting accounts on stream while acting like he was some PvP god when playing every imbalanced class spec. His stream got repetitive and annoying quite fast. When he got banned by Blizzard he became the typical IRL trash streamer who intentionally created drama for views.
Fuck you
 
