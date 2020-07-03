Twitch Streamer Reckful Dead at Age 31

People know him for WoW and Twitch, but I always really liked him for playing Asheron's Call.



AC was an incredible first generation MMO and it seems to me that most people who played it loved it more than any other, myself included.



I always felt a connection with him more than most streamers because of that and I think most people who played AC when it came out were always looking for that same feeling again.



AC for a lot of people of mine/his generation was the game that turned us into gamers. IIRC, it was his older brother who got him into the game before he took his life and started Byron's journey through gaming.



Really feel bad for the family, two sons lost to suicide.