  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Carson Jones Dead at 38

Athenry04

Athenry04

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 4, 2005
Messages
10,376
Reaction score
3,776
Oisin Fa gan has just let it be known that Carson Jones has died at 38. He flat lined during an operation on his oesophagus.
He was a game fighter who fought numerous times in the UK, mostly remembered for his fights with Kel Brook, Carson had recently overcome alcoholism and found god.
RIP.
 
RIP. Argably beat or at least gave Brook an extremely tough test in their first fight if I recall correctly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,425
Messages
56,965,095
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top