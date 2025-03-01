Carson Jones Dead at 38

Athenry04
Oisin Fa gan has just let it be known that Carson Jones has died at 38. He flat lined during an operation on his oesophagus.
He was a game fighter who fought numerous times in the UK, mostly remembered for his fights with Kel Brook, Carson had recently overcome alcoholism and found god.
RIP.
