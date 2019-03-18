Television TV Show Thread

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,919
Reaction score
17,436
TV Show Thread vol. 17

Welcome. This thread is for TV show news and discussion. Feel free to talk about your favorite shows in here as we have a lot of TV buffs who regularly post in here. You could also check in to see or ask around what new shows to watch or if they're good or not.

Note: Some of your posts might be copied and re-posted to the show's individual thread.

Tip: If you want to read the post relating to the thread title, go to the last page or use the "Search" function (magnifying glass icon on the upper right corner) because sometimes that particular post will get buried under all the news and discussion.


Link to previous thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/150352107/
 
SUPERNATURAL to End with Season 15 on The CW

iiCWkMZ.jpg


It's truly the end of an era at The CW. The network's longest-running scripted original, Supernatural, is ending with its previously announced 15th season. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins made the announcement Friday on social media. Season 15 will consist of 20 episodes — on par with its current tally.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve,” exec producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement.

"Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?" Ackles wrote alongside a video of the show's three stars announcing the news Friday.

Supernatural currently ranks as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. The drama, created by Eric Kripke and produced by Warner Bros. TV, started on the former WB Network and carried over when the younger-focused broadcaster became a joint venture between WBTV and CBS TV Studios to form The CW. It will have aired 327 episodes when it concludes sometime next season. It is the lone show from The WB Network era to remain alive.

Supernatural's impressive longevity has become a joke of sorts among the press and CW president Mark Pedowitz, who opened his time before the TCA in January with a nod to the recently announced 15th-season renewal. "Now that Supernatural has been picked up, are there any other questions?" he deadpanned before adding that the series has been the lead-in/lead-out for "almost all our successful shows" as it has the network's most balanced audience. Pedowitz has often noted that Supernatural would run as long as Padalecki and Ackles wanted to do the series. "As long as the ratings hold up and the guys want to do it, we’re in," the exec said in January. "It’s really that simple. They have created something of these two brothers we’ve had these discussions that actually transcends anything.... f I could find a way that it stays the whole time on and it still holds up and the studio can still figure out how to do it, we’re all in."

Sources note that stars Padalecki and Ackles have used the series to supplement their income with appearances at fan conventions dedicated to the beloved cult series. The duo are also said to own a plane that they use to shuttle between the show's Vancouver set and conventions on the weekend that can often be more profitable than the money they earn doing the series that helped launch their side gig.

"We just told the crew that though we’re very very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it’s changed these two guys’ life. And we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale. The big, grand finale of an institution," Ackles said. "I will say this, a little word from Eric Kripke, the creator about this world and these characters, that in a show about family, it is amazing and it is the pride of his life that it became a family. So thank you guys for that."

Supernatural is currently averaging a 0.8 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 2.4 million total viewers with seven days of delayed viewing. It still performs better than more than half of The CW's lineup, including previously renewed series Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, the latter of which will also wrap next season.

Pedowitz and The CW have tried at least three times to develop a spinoff of Supernatural to no avail. Pedowitz conceded that he likely was done trying to do so and attributed the show's success to Padalecki and Ackles. Supernatural has been the gift that keeps on giving to WBTV, with the independent studio profiting from the SVOD sale of the show's 300-plus episodes to Netflix. The streaming deal has, like other shows, helped bring new viewers into first-run episodes on the linear network.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/supernatural-end-season-15-cw-1196579
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
SUPERNATURAL to End with Season 15 on The CW

iiCWkMZ.jpg


It's truly the end of an era at The CW. The network's longest-running scripted original, Supernatural, is ending with its previously announced 15th season. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins made the announcement Friday on social media. Season 15 will consist of 20 episodes — on par with its current tally.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve,” exec producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement.

"Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?" Ackles wrote alongside a video of the show's three stars announcing the news Friday.

Supernatural currently ranks as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. The drama, created by Eric Kripke and produced by Warner Bros. TV, started on the former WB Network and carried over when the younger-focused broadcaster became a joint venture between WBTV and CBS TV Studios to form The CW. It will have aired 327 episodes when it concludes sometime next season. It is the lone show from The WB Network era to remain alive.

Supernatural's impressive longevity has become a joke of sorts among the press and CW president Mark Pedowitz, who opened his time before the TCA in January with a nod to the recently announced 15th-season renewal. "Now that Supernatural has been picked up, are there any other questions?" he deadpanned before adding that the series has been the lead-in/lead-out for "almost all our successful shows" as it has the network's most balanced audience. Pedowitz has often noted that Supernatural would run as long as Padalecki and Ackles wanted to do the series. "As long as the ratings hold up and the guys want to do it, we’re in," the exec said in January. "It’s really that simple. They have created something of these two brothers we’ve had these discussions that actually transcends anything.... f I could find a way that it stays the whole time on and it still holds up and the studio can still figure out how to do it, we’re all in."

Sources note that stars Padalecki and Ackles have used the series to supplement their income with appearances at fan conventions dedicated to the beloved cult series. The duo are also said to own a plane that they use to shuttle between the show's Vancouver set and conventions on the weekend that can often be more profitable than the money they earn doing the series that helped launch their side gig.

"We just told the crew that though we’re very very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it’s changed these two guys’ life. And we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale. The big, grand finale of an institution," Ackles said. "I will say this, a little word from Eric Kripke, the creator about this world and these characters, that in a show about family, it is amazing and it is the pride of his life that it became a family. So thank you guys for that."

Supernatural is currently averaging a 0.8 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 2.4 million total viewers with seven days of delayed viewing. It still performs better than more than half of The CW's lineup, including previously renewed series Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, the latter of which will also wrap next season.

Pedowitz and The CW have tried at least three times to develop a spinoff of Supernatural to no avail. Pedowitz conceded that he likely was done trying to do so and attributed the show's success to Padalecki and Ackles. Supernatural has been the gift that keeps on giving to WBTV, with the independent studio profiting from the SVOD sale of the show's 300-plus episodes to Netflix. The streaming deal has, like other shows, helped bring new viewers into first-run episodes on the linear network.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/supernatural-end-season-15-cw-1196579
Click to expand...

tenor.gif
 
Damn,

why did The Kingdom have to end that way . . . LOL.

Wonder when the 2nd season will be out.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Damn,

why did The Kingdom have to end that way . . . LOL.

Wonder when the 2nd season will be out.
Click to expand...
That reveal about the zombies being active when it's cold was a shocking game changer. For many episodes, we were comforted of the knowledge that there was a safe time period during daylight.

Winter is coming indeed.
 
Billions is back. Woot!

First episode with Chuck trying to give away his free parking privilege and no one wanting it until the very end was hilarious. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) with wig and in a dress was hot. She should do that look for the whole season.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
That reveal about the zombies being active when it's cold was a shocking game changer. For many episodes, we were comforted of the knowledge that there was a safe time period during daylight.

Winter is coming indeed.
Click to expand...
Any idea when season 2 is happening?
 
Me and the wife are finally finishing up season 2 of The Magicians.

When watching season one, we both felt lost episode to episode. There was no logical progression from plot point to plot point. There was just too much information to try to dump on us, and there was little or no transitioning from episode to episode. We felt it could have been a better first season if it was split into two. The season one finale should have been discovering who The Beast was, and why he became what he became, and the season two finale should have been the actual showdown with him.

Season two, however, is pretty good. It's much better than the first. I'm told that season three is even better?
 
Mocrates said:
Me and the wife are finally finishing up season 2 of The Magicians.

When watching season one, we both felt lost episode to episode. There was no logical progression from plot point to plot point. There was just too much information to try to dump on us, and there was little or no transitioning from episode to episode. We felt it could have been a better first season if it was split into two. The season one finale should have been discovering who The Beast was, and why he became what he became, and the season two finale should have been the actual showdown with him.

Season two, however, is pretty good. It's much better than the first. I'm told that season three is even better?
Click to expand...
I love both seasons 2 and 3 of The Magicians. And yeah, season 3 is even better.

In the season 3 premiere, there is this one memorable scene that was so clever and witty. It had references to Buffy, Battlestar Galactica, The Craft and Game of Thrones references. You'll get it when you see it.

Also Julia is smoking hot in that season.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
I love both seasons 2 and 3 of The Magicians. And yeah, season 3 is even better.

In the season 3 premiere, there is this one memorable scene that was so clever and witty. It had references to Buffy, Battlestar Galactica, The Craft and Game of Thrones references. You'll get it when you see it.

Also Julia is smoking hot in that season.
Click to expand...
Julia is smoking hot in every season.

The wife noted the disparity in the eye candy. The Magicians has one of the best looking female casts in one show, but the male eye candy is lacking.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Billions is back. Woot!

First episode with Chuck trying to give away his free parking privilege and no one wanting it until the very end was hilarious. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) with wig and in a dress was hot. She should do that look for the whole season.
Click to expand...
I wanted to like this post but....Taylor ......ugggh
 
John Barrowman Developing Heavy Metal Story The 49th Key as TV Miniseries

Though he may be menacing Oliver Queen on “Arrow” currently, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that John Barrowman is gearing up for another TV adventure with a miniseries adaptation of “The 49th Key,” the first chapter of which just debuted in HEAVY METAL #273.

Written by Erika Lewis with art by J.K. Woodward, “The 49th Key” is officially described as follows:

“IT IS SAID THAT IN SIXTEENTH CENTURY ENGLAND, FORTY-EIGHT KEYS WERE PASSED BETWEEN WORLDS, CONTAINING MESSAGES OF COMMUNITY, COMPASSION AND FORGIVENESS, WITH THE FIRM BELIEF THESE MESSAGES HAD BEEN SPOKEN BY ANGELS, PRAYING FOR HUMANITY TO EVOLVE INTO SOMETHING MORE BENEVOLENT AND JUST. LIFETIMES LATER, THERE ARE STILL RUMORS OF A FINAL MESSAGE, FORETOLD TO OPEN THE GATES OF WISDOM AND UNDERSTANDING…”

‘IN THE PRESENT DAY, WHEN A NEW ADMINISTRATOR AT AN EXPENSIVE PRIVATE SCHOOL THREATENS TO SEND AWAY A LOST, ORPHANED BOY BELIEVED TO BE AUTISTIC AND MUTE, HIS DOCTOR TURNS TO THE ONLY PERSON SHE CAN FIND WITH A CONNECTION TO THE BOY. THIS LEADS THE THREE OF THEM ON A DANGEROUS JOURNEY THROUGH ENGLAND TO BRING HIM HOME. ALONG THE WAY, THEY DISCOVER IS THAT THIS BOY IS THE FORTY-NINTH KEY, THE VERY KEY TO OPEN THE DOORWAY BETWEEN OUR WORLD AND ENOCHIA.”

“Heavy Metal’s” Jeff Krelitz and David Boxenbaum will executive produce the series with Barrowman, who also intends to star.

https://www.superherohype.com/news/...49th-key-as-tv-miniseries#944wpFy1eWzESSDW.99
 
Gomorrah season 4 started, great first two episodes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,468
Messages
55,003,829
Members
174,547
Latest member
atomicfear

Share this page

Back
Top