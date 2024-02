SUPERNATURAL to End with Season 15 on The CW

It's truly the end of an era at The CW. The network's longest-running scripted original,, is ending with its previously announced 15th season. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins made the announcement Friday on social media. Season 15 will consist of 20 episodes — on par with its current tally.“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve,” exec producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement."Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?" Ackles wrote alongside a video of the show's three stars announcing the news Friday.currently ranks as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. The drama, created by Eric Kripke and produced by Warner Bros. TV, started on the former WB Network and carried over when the younger-focused broadcaster became a joint venture between WBTV and CBS TV Studios to form The CW. It will have aired 327 episodes when it concludes sometime next season. It is the lone show from The WB Network era to remain alive.impressive longevity has become a joke of sorts among the press and CW president Mark Pedowitz, who opened his time before the TCA in January with a nod to the recently announced 15th-season renewal. "Now thathas been picked up, are there any other questions?" he deadpanned before adding that the series has been the lead-in/lead-out for "almost all our successful shows" as it has the network's most balanced audience. Pedowitz has often noted thatwould run as long as Padalecki and Ackles wanted to do the series. "As long as the ratings hold up and the guys want to do it, we’re in," the exec said in January. "It’s really that simple. They have created something of these two brothers we’ve had these discussions that actually transcends anything....