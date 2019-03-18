Me and the wife are finally finishing up season 2 of The Magicians.



When watching season one, we both felt lost episode to episode. There was no logical progression from plot point to plot point. There was just too much information to try to dump on us, and there was little or no transitioning from episode to episode. We felt it could have been a better first season if it was split into two. The season one finale should have been discovering who The Beast was, and why he became what he became, and the season two finale should have been the actual showdown with him.



Season two, however, is pretty good. It's much better than the first. I'm told that season three is even better?