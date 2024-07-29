Turns out Belal had more fans than Leon afterall

You really think he can beat prime GSPBelal would beat any welterweight in history so no shame to Leon for losing.
Thats right he couldnt even stand with metro-lightweight Matt SerraEasily even if GSP had vaseline. Georges in his prime lost to Matt Serra… Come on, his future kids are going to see that.
Arab parties are da bombPalestinians know how to celebrate their victories because they are rare with how the world is.
Their weddings are great fun too!
To be fair the Israelis has the same intensity too.
Living close to adversity as cultures makes rituals less sleepy.
But now, are we going to hear Heads Will Roll?I don’t have to hear “HEAD SHOT DEAD” anymore. What a relief. Congrats to the new WW champ.