Turns out Belal had more fans than Leon afterall

Palestinians know how to celebrate their victories because they are rare with how the world is.
Their weddings are great fun too!
To be fair the Israelis has the same intensity too.
Living close to adversity as cultures makes rituals less sleepy.
 
Last edited:
I think everyone was either indifferent to Leon or disliked him because he's a cheat. Leon's own indifference works against him as no one will clamor for him to get an instant rematch
 
Off topic: this is me in the "300" clip by the way (first guy on the left)

Right next to David Leitch (who directed Deadpool 2 and Fall guy... etc.)

Good times!
 

Attachments

  • Screen Shot 2024-07-29 at 4.41.34 PM.png
    Screen Shot 2024-07-29 at 4.41.34 PM.png
    946 KB · Views: 9
Belal would beat any welterweight in history so no shame to Leon for losing.
 
I never like Leon Edwards, Belal was alright for me, I'm in doubt with him for taking Leon out of the title so I will support him.
 
Are these mma fans or pro Palestine protesters? It's like the Ronda Rousey - soccer mom equivalent. You know, where they might tune in for that one fighter but know nothing about MMA or they don't actually watch this sport at all lol
 
Belal seemingly has more fans on Sherdog now too. Turns out all he needed to do was win. Go figure, huh?
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Palestinians know how to celebrate their victories because they are rare with how the world is.
Their weddings are great fun too!
To be fair the Israelis has the same intensity too.
Living close to adversity as cultures makes rituals less sleepy.
Click to expand...
Arab parties are da bomb
 
That's the " Curry Mile" in Rusholme, Manchester. Multi-ethnic but population is largely populated by Pakistani people. They're to support their political agenda through Belal. I bet many don't even remember his name!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
AldoStillGoat
Media Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad
2
Replies
36
Views
919
Koala
Koala
MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
IsNormal
IsNormal
LoveMyMMA
Rewatch Hot Take: Belal vs. Leon II was entertaining
Replies
18
Views
235
LoveMyMMA
LoveMyMMA
lerobshow
Watch the UFC book Leon vs MVP in UK before they book Leon vs Belal
Replies
13
Views
544
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,898
Messages
55,941,628
Members
175,002
Latest member
AceDemiGod13

Share this page

Back
Top