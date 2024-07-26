Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: ‘This seems like a bad match for Belal’ Israel Adesanya expects Leon Edwards to not only leave UFC 304 with the welterweight title, he sees the champion finishing Belal Muhammad.

“Belal’s got pressure, man,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “It just seems like he’s able to get to people and put his will on them.“But I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a f*cking massacre right now. He’s on a run. ... Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight.”“I’m trying to see how Belal can win this fight,” Adesanya said. “To get to Leon with wrestling, he has good distance, good weapons to make sure you don’t want to get close. If you get close, it doesn’t mean you’re safe because he can take you down, too.“This seems like a bad match for Belal. I’m not hating on Belal or anything, I’m just trying to see what’s his path to victory in this. Striking, Leon’s got it. Grappling, you want to lean towards Belal, but Leon is right up there. It’s Leon’s fight to win, it’s Leon’s fight to lose.”