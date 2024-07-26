Media Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,093
Reaction score
12,064
1474542762.0.jpg


www.mmafighting.com

Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: ‘This seems like a bad match for Belal’

Israel Adesanya expects Leon Edwards to not only leave UFC 304 with the welterweight title, he sees the champion finishing Belal Muhammad.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

“Belal’s got pressure, man,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “It just seems like he’s able to get to people and put his will on them.

“But I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a f*cking massacre right now. He’s on a run. ... Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight.”

“I’m trying to see how Belal can win this fight,” Adesanya said. “To get to Leon with wrestling, he has good distance, good weapons to make sure you don’t want to get close. If you get close, it doesn’t mean you’re safe because he can take you down, too.

“This seems like a bad match for Belal. I’m not hating on Belal or anything, I’m just trying to see what’s his path to victory in this. Striking, Leon’s got it. Grappling, you want to lean towards Belal, but Leon is right up there. It’s Leon’s fight to win, it’s Leon’s fight to lose.”
 
I'm going with Leon too but Im not sure about him getting the finish. No disrespect to Belal.
 
Belal will finish Leon then will come after Izzy himself as retribution for these words.
<thisgonbegood>
 
I doubt he finishes him. He'll probably lose a round or two as well. Leon 48-47
 
Domitian said:
I doubt he finishes him. He'll probably lose a round or two as well. Leon 48-47
Click to expand...

My recollection tells me that Leon was lighting Belal up, prior to the crying eye poke. (Never seen a man cried out loud, or that lamely, as Belal cried when eye-poked.)

Leon is too fast into slick for accrued dumbass like Belal.

I admire Belal's attempt to train with the Dagestanis, but he is not cut from the same cloth.

Easy Leon 5-0 points decision, or eventual KO.

I don't think Belal will have any "moments" in this fight.
 
IronGolem007 said:
My recollection tells me that Leon was lighting Belal up, prior to the crying eye poke. (Never seen a man cried out loud, or that lamely, as Belal cried when eye-poked.)

Leon is too fast into slick for accrued dumbass like Belal.

I admire Belal's attempt to train with the Dagestanis, but he is not cut from the same cloth.

Easy Leon 5-0 points decision, or eventual KO.

I don't think Belal will have any "moments" in this fight.
Click to expand...
I think Belal is going to come in with a grappling heavy gameplan. That's Leon's weakness and Belal's best chance to win. Belal said he got advice from Khabib and his gameplan from him so I'm expecting grappling. A lot of it.
 
Domitian said:
I think Belal is going to come in with a grappling heavy gameplan. That's Leon's weakness and Belal's best chance to win. Belal said he got advice from Khabib and his gameplan from him so I'm expecting grappling. A lot of it.
Click to expand...

Advice from Khabib is not being Khabib.
 
Bad style matchup for Belal.

Its going to look like the Colby fight imo.

Belal and Colby have very similar styles.

And everyone is acting like Leon didn't backpack Kamaru a time or too, he has underrated grappling.
 
Captain Insano said:
Bad style matchup for Belal.

Its going to look like the Colby fight imo.

Belal and Colby have very similar styles.

And everyone is acting like Leon didn't backpack Kamaru a time or too, he has underrated grappling.
Click to expand...
Leon is a great fighter and a bad matchup for lots of fighters. But if Belal wants to win he's going to have to come in trying to grapple Leon because Belal in his prime 3 years ago was getting lit up in the striking. He's 36 he has to wrestle to have a chance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
IsNormal
IsNormal
AldoStillGoat
Belal “Remember the name” Muhammad will maul Leon and make it look easy
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
dogsdonutsdragons
D
Unheralded Truth
Media K. Usman on the Leon vs Belal title fight
2
Replies
22
Views
805
Viking Power
Viking Power
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 304: 7.27 11:59pm ET Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
81
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,495
Messages
55,915,120
Members
174,991
Latest member
Jame_s

Share this page

Back
Top