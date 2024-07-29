Curious to see how people would rate Belal vs. Leon II from this past weekend on a scale of a 1-10 (10 being ELECTRIFINGLY ENTERTAINING)





I'd give it a solid 7.5:

- Big time upset - absolute domination by the 36 year old underdog

- The storyline leading up to the fight

- Those takedowns by Belal were a sight to behold, he ragdolled Leon

- Leon came on late in the fight to make things a lil bit more interesting



So yeah - 7.5 for me is justified



How does everyone else rate it? (All bias and hate aside)