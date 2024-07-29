Rewatch Hot Take: Belal vs. Leon II was entertaining

Curious to see how people would rate Belal vs. Leon II from this past weekend on a scale of a 1-10 (10 being ELECTRIFINGLY ENTERTAINING)


I'd give it a solid 7.5:
- Big time upset - absolute domination by the 36 year old underdog
- The storyline leading up to the fight
- Those takedowns by Belal were a sight to behold, he ragdolled Leon
- Leon came on late in the fight to make things a lil bit more interesting

So yeah - 7.5 for me is justified

How does everyone else rate it? (All bias and hate aside)
 
I had no favourites in that fight, wasn’t looking forward to it and fully expected it to be a borefest. I must admit I was entertained and happy that Belal made it through. Who knew?
7 out of 10.
 
It was a very strange fight, Leon was in lala land, seemed bizarre. I feel like it really didn't tell me much. Some nice take downs by Belal but TDs with no sig GNP or subs behind them don't really do anything for me. Did not seem like the cream of the crop fighting for the crown.
 
I give it an 8 because i really wanted Belal to win to see all the crying lol.

But if i were neutral, i'd say 6. It wasn't the worst title fight and had a fair bit of suspense, but it was a bit too grapple heavy. There were 3 whole rounds that were pretty much all spent with 1 guy on the other guys back. Not the best.
 
I find this disrespectful to Khabib, who had the best GnP game in UFC history by far.

Khabib would beat the living daylights of his opponents on the ground and would always be looking for submissions.

Belal was throwing strikes but he's a bit pillow fisted and they weren't doing a ton of damage.
 
It was alright. Still the most boring fight on the main card, but it was pretty entertaining I suppose.
 
Belal dominated an elite champion and made it look easy. It was a great performance.

It's not Belal's fault that Edwards couldn't hurt him.
 
4

Belal looked monkey-strong throwing Leon around. But no killer instinct to finish in this Championship Fight, was disappointing. Big finish would elevate his brand and give fans something to look forward to in future fights.

Leon waited all fight to thrash on Belal and did the most damage, even with getting dropped on his head.
 
It wasn't that serious
 
I enjoyed it. I love watching a dominant performance against a so called elite fighter. There's shock element to it so you're feeling something. Kinda like the Strickland vs Izzy fight. That shit sucked but I was so shocked that Sean was easily winning the fight that it actually made it interesting to watch
 
it was entertaining in that it was different from how we thought it would go (leon keeping distance, point fighting, and stuffing TDs).

reminded me of Nunes vs Pena. just bizarre.
 
Watching a lot of UFC fighter reaction videos on Youtube and pretty much all of them describe it as a "fun", "entertaining", or "great" fight.
 
It was a little one sided and a lot of grappling but obviously highly skilled and at the highest level. I’d give it a 6.5/10
 
