Curious to see how people would rate Belal vs. Leon II from this past weekend on a scale of a 1-10 (10 being ELECTRIFINGLY ENTERTAINING)
I'd give it a solid 7.5:
- Big time upset - absolute domination by the 36 year old underdog
- The storyline leading up to the fight
- Those takedowns by Belal were a sight to behold, he ragdolled Leon
- Leon came on late in the fight to make things a lil bit more interesting
So yeah - 7.5 for me is justified
How does everyone else rate it? (All bias and hate aside)
