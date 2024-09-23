Deorum
The 48th and final contiguous state admitted the union, Arizona is home to the greatest geological spectacle on the planet and wild west cultural history that is second to none. The early economy was originally based on the Five C's: cattle, citrus, copper, cotton, and climate -- and that now includes computer chips, as the state has aggressively positioned itself to be the semiconductor manufacturing capital of America. Already the largest global manufacturing site for industry OG Intel Corp with a 700 acre campus in Chandler, TSMC is the crown jewel of a local industry ecosystem that has been gradually built for over half a century. The original $12 billion stateside investment secured during the waning days of the DJT Admin has now ballooned to in excess of $65 billion and growing.
The 4nm process is projected to enter mass production in the second quarter of 2025, with monthly capacity expected to reach 30,000 wafers by the first quarter of 2026. TSMC's second fab is scheduled to begin equipment installation in the second half of 2026. Alongside the originally planned 3nm process, the facility will introduce 2nm technology. By the end of 2027, the combined monthly production capacity of the 4nm and 3nm processes is expected to reach around 50,000 wafers, with 2nm production starting in 2028. Additionally, TSMC has announced plans for a third fab, which is expected to incorporate 2nm and more advanced process technologies by 2030.
Back in January 2021:
It isn't going to stop with one $12 billion fabrication plant once they get a taste of the convenience the local industry ecosystem and supply chain here provides. I mean, it's obviously significant factor in why they chose Arizona to begin with but it's a different thing when the investment yields dividends.