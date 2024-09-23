TSMC names Rose Castanares as Arizona plant president as CEO Y.L. Wang races to accelerate production TSMC has recently announced that Brian Harrison, president of TSMC Arizona, will retire on December 31, 2024. Effective October 1, he will transition to an advisory role within the Arizona CEO office, serving as an advisor to the chairman. Simultaneously, Rose Castanares, currently the executive...

Deorum said: It isn't going to stop with one $12 billion fabrication plant once they get a taste of the convenience the local industry ecosystem and supply chain here provides. I mean, it's obviously significant factor in why they chose Arizona to begin with but it's a different thing when the investment yields dividends. Click to expand...

The 48th and final contiguous state admitted the union, Arizona is home to the greatest geological spectacle on the planet and wild west cultural history that is second to none. The early economy was originally based on the Five C's: cattle, citrus, copper, cotton, and climate -- and that now includes computer chips, as the state has aggressively positioned itself to be the semiconductor manufacturing capital of America. Already the largest global manufacturing site for industry OG Intel Corp with a 700 acre campus in Chandler, TSMC is the crown jewel of a local industry ecosystem that has been gradually built for over half a century. The original $12 billion stateside investment secured during the waning days of the DJT Admin has now ballooned to in excess of $65 billion and growing.Back in January 2021: