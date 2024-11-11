  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Opinion U.S. ordered TSMC to halt shipments to China of chips used in AI applications, source says

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,374
Reaction score
9,280
  • The U.S. has reportedly ordered TSMC to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence applications.
  • The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips, of 7 nanometer or more advanced designs, destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units (GPU), a source said.
  • It comes just weeks after TSMC notified the Commerce Department that one of its chips had been found in a Huawei AI processor, as Reuters reported last month.
The U.S. ordered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence applications starting Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips, of 7 nanometer or more advanced designs, destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units (GPU), the person said.

The U.S. order, which is being reported for the first time, comes just weeks after TSMC notified the Commerce Department that one of its chips had been found in a Huawei AI processor, as Reuters reported last month.

Tech research firm Tech Insights had taken apart the product, revealing the TSMC chip and apparent violation of export controls. Huawei, at the center of the U.S. action, is on a restricted trade list, which requires suppliers to obtain licenses to ship any goods or technology to the company. Any license that could aid Huawei’s AI efforts would likely be denied.

TSMC suspended shipments to China-based chip designer Sophgo after its chip matched the one found on the Huawei AI processor, sources told Reuters last month.

Reuters could not determine how the chip ended up on Huawei’s Ascend 910B, released in 2022, viewed as the most advanced AI chip available from a Chinese company.

The latest clampdown hits many more companies and will allow the U.S. to assess whether other companies are diverting chips to Huawei for its AI processor. As a result of the letter, TSMC notified affected clients that it was suspending shipments of chips starting Monday, the person said.




The Commerce Department declined to comment.

A spokesperson for TSMC also declined to comment beyond saying it was a “law-abiding company...committed to complying with all applicable rules and regulations, including applicable export controls.”

The Commerce Department communication — known as an “is informed” letter — allows the U.S. to bypass lengthy rule-writing processes to quickly impose new licensing requirements on specific companies.

Ijiwei, a Chinese media site covering the semiconductor industry, reported on Friday that TSMC notified Chinese chip design companies it would suspend 7 nanometer or below chips for AI and GPU customers beginning Nov. 11.

The action comes as both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the inadequacy of export controls on China and the Commerce Department’s enforcement of them. In 2022, the Commerce Department sent is-informed letters to Nvidia and AMD restricting their ability to export top AI-related chips to China, and to chip equipment makers like Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA to restrict tools to make advanced chips to China.

The restrictions in those letters were later turned into rules that apply to companies beyond them.

The U.S. has been delayed in updating rules on tech exports to China. As Reuters reported in July, the Biden administration drafted new rules on some foreign exports of chipmaking equipment and planned to add about 120 Chinese companies to the Commerce Department’s restricted entity list, including chipmaking factories, toolmakers, and related companies.

But despite plans for an August release, and later tentative target dates for publication, the rules still have not been issued.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/10/us-...hips-used-in-ai-applications-source-says.html
 
You always delivering with the important news. I wonder how China will respond?
 
Really doubt this is actually effective. Taiwan is very close to China and there are tons of spies inside Taiwan. I'm sure the chips are being smuggled into the mainland regardless.
 
Hog-train said:
Really doubt this is actually effective. Taiwan is very close to China and there are tons of spies inside Taiwan. I'm sure the chips are being smuggled into the mainland regardless.
Click to expand...
They'd have to be purchased first, which is a fairly easy loophole to close since you can't just buy a datacenter SKU at the store. It's more a matter of whether tsmc wants to actually bother doing it.
 
avenue94 said:
They'd have to be purchased first, which is a fairly easy loophole to close since you can't just buy a datacenter SKU at the store. It's more a matter of whether tsmc wants to actually bother doing it.
Click to expand...

Very easy to corrupt or threaten someone in the supply chain somewhere.
 
Hog-train said:
Very easy to corrupt or threaten someone in the supply chain somewhere.
Click to expand...
And that customer wouldn't complain that they're now out a huge amount of money? Not to mention it's not easy to hide the fact that you're sending tsmc a design that looks suspiciously similar to previous Chinese designs.
 
Why isn’t the Taiwanese government already doing that? There the ones that have the most to lose if China attacks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Economy Two largest chip manufacturers are in talks to build 100 billion dollar manufacturing plants in the UAE
2
Replies
22
Views
834
SandisLL
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,951
Messages
56,488,099
Members
175,245
Latest member
buxbunny

Share this page

Back
Top