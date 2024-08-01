Annika Kim Constantino

Pfizer reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that blew past expectations and raised its full-year outlook as the drugmaker works to slash costs.

The results come as Pfizer scrambles to stabilize its business and win back Wall Street’s favor following the rapid decline in demand for its Covid products.

The company pointed to growth from acquired drugs, recently launched treatments and other key products, which helped offset the drop in sales from its Covid business.

Earnings per share: 60 cents adjusted vs. 46 cents expected.

60 cents adjusted vs. 46 cents expected. Revenue: $13.28 billion vs. $12.96 billion expected.

