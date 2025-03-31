Economy First-quarter GDP growth will be just 0.3% as tariffs stoke stagflation conditions, says CNBC survey

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,048
Reaction score
11,510
Steve Liesman @STEVELIESMAN

  • Economic growth in the first quarter was just 0.3%, according to CNBC’s Rapid Update which tallied the forecasts of 14 economists.
  • The survey also shows Core PCE inflation will remain stuck at around 2.9% for most of the year.
  • The dour new forecasts come as the decline in consumer and business sentiment from the emerging trade war is showing up in real economic activity.
Policy uncertainty and new sweeping tariffs from the Trump administration are combining to create a stagflationary outlook for the U.S. economy in the latest CNBC Rapid Update.

The Rapid Update, averaging forecasts from 14 economists for GDP and inflation, sees first quarter growth registering an anemic 0.3% compared with the 2.3% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. It would be the weakest growth since 2022 as the economy emerged from the pandemic.

Core PCE inflation, meanwhile, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, will remain stuck at around 2.9% for most of the year before resuming its decline in the fourth quarter.

Behind the dour GDP forecasts is new evidence that the decline in consumer and business sentiment is showing up in real economic activity. The Commerce Department on Friday reported that real, or inflation-adjusted consumer spending in February rose just 0.1%, after a decline of -0.6% in January. Action Economics dropped its outlook for spending growth to just 0.2% in this quarter from 4% in the fourth quarter.

images


“Signs of slowing in hard activity data are becoming more convincing, following an earlier worsening in sentiment,” wrote Barclays over the weekend.

Another factor: a surge of imports (which subtract from GDP) that appear to have poured into the U.S. ahead of tariffs.

The good news is the import effect should abate and only two of the 12 economists surveyed see negative growth in Q1. None forecast consecutive quarters of economic contraction. Oxford Economics, which has the lowest Q1 estimate at -1.6%, expects a continued drag from imports but sees second quarter GDP rebounding to 1.9%, because those imports will eventually end up boosting growth when they are counted in inventory or sales measures.

108123406-1743419064993-gdprapid.png

Recession risks rising

On average, most economists forecast a gradual rebound, with second quarter GDP averaging 1.4%, third quarter at 1.6% and the final quarter of the year rising to 2%.

The danger is an economy with anemic growth of just 0.3% could easily slip into negative territory. And, with new tariffs set to come this week, not everyone is so sure about a rebound.

“While our baseline doesn’t show a decline in real GDP, given the mounting global trade war and DOGE cuts to jobs and funding, there is a good chance GDP will decline in the first and even the second quarters of this year,” said Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. “And a recession will be likely if the president doesn’t begin backtracking on the tariffs by the third quarter.”

images


Moody’s looks for anemic Q1 growth of just 0.4% that rebounds to 1.6% by year end, which is still modestly below trend.

Stubborn inflation will complicate the Fed’s ability to respond to flagging growth. Core PCE is expected at 2.8% this quarter, rising to 3% next quarter and staying roughly at that level until in drops to 2.6% a year from now.

While the market looks to be banking on rate cuts, the Fed could find them difficult to justify until inflation begins falling more convincingly at the end of the year.

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/31/fir...-stagflation-conditions-says-cnbc-survey.html
 

Goldman Sachs sees Trump tariffs spiking inflation, stunting growth and raising recession risks​


Jeff Cox @JEFF.COX.7528@JEFFCOXCNBCCOM

  • Goldman Sachs expects aggressive duties from the White House to raise inflation and unemployment and drag economic growth to a near-standstill.
  • In a note Sunday, the firm said “we continue to believe the risk from April 2 tariffs is greater than many market participants have previously assumed.”
  • The firm raised its forecast for inflation this year to 3.5%, cut its GDP outlook to just 1% and raised its unemployment view to 4.5%.

Batman_Scar_of_the_Bat.jpg


With decision day looming this week for President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs, Goldman Sachs expects aggressive duties from the White House to raise inflation and unemployment and drag economic growth to a near-standstill.

The investment bank now expects that tariff rates will jump 15 percentage points, its previous “risk-case” scenario that now appears more likely when Trump announces reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. However, Goldman did note that product and country exclusions eventually will pull that increase down to 9 percentage points.

When the new trade moves are enacted, the Goldman economic team led by head of global investment research Jan Hatzius sees a broad, negative impact on the economy.

In a note published on Sunday, the firm said “we continue to believe the risk from April 2 tariffs is greater than many market participants have previously assumed.”

images


Inflation above goal​

On inflation, the firm sees its preferred core measure, excluding food and energy prices, hitting 3.5% in 2025, a 0.5 percentage point increase from the prior forecast and well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

That in turn will come with weak economic growth: Just a 0.2% annualized growth rate in the first quarter and 1% for the full year when measured from the fourth quarter of 2024 to Q4 of 2025, down 0.5 percentage point from the prior forecast. In addition, the Wall Street firm now sees unemployment reaching 4.5%, a 0.3 percentage point raise from the previous forecast.

Taken together, Goldman now expects a 35% chance of recession in the next 12 months, up from 20% in the prior outlook.
5592419404_78426bba40_b.jpg

The forecast paints a growing chance of a stagflation economy, with low growth and high inflation. The last time the U.S. saw stagflation was in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Back then, the Paul Volcker-led Fed dramatically raised interest rates, sending the economy into recession as the central bank chose fighting inflation over supporting economic growth.

Three rate cuts​

Goldman’s economists do not see that being the case this time. In fact, the firm now expects the Fed to cut its benchmark rate three times this year, assuming quarter percentage point increments, up from a previous projection of two rate cuts.

“We have pulled the lone 2026 cut in our Fed forecast forward into 2025 and now expect three consecutive cuts this year in July, September, and November, which would leave our terminal rate forecast unchanged at 3.5%-3.75%,” the Goldman economists said, referring to the fed funds rate, down from 4.25% to 4.50% today.
8db81250f32f0de8d0df05f84b6256e5.jpg

Though the extent of the latest tariffs is still not known, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Trump is pushing his team toward more aggressive levies that could mean an across-the-board hit of 20% to U.S. trading partners.

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/30/tar...-and-raise-recession-risks-goldman-says-.html
 
I’ve been told that two quarters of negative grow doesn’t equal a recession so I assume a quarter of .3% growth doesn’t either
 
Rob Battisti said:
I’ve been told that two quarters of negative grow doesn’t equal a recession so I assume a quarter of .3% growth doesn’t either
Click to expand...
That is why they are waiting for the fourth quarter to do anything about it…
 
Imagine blaming Trump for a quarter that Biden started and democrats have tried to legally detail everything Trump has tried to do, and anything Trump has done has yet to take effect

As much as I like TS, it really shows how stupid these people are and should not be taken seriously, despite how much they spam the forum, yet seem benign
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Imagine blaming Trump for a quarter that Biden started and democrats have tried to legally detail everything Trump has tried to do, and anything Trump has done has yet to take effect

As much as I like TS, it really shows how stupid these people are and should not be taken seriously, despite how much they spam the forum, yet seem benign
Click to expand...

Literally every analyst is blaming the incoming trade war.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Imagine blaming Trump for a quarter that Biden started and democrats have tried to legally detail everything Trump has tried to do, and anything Trump has done has yet to take effect

As much as I like TS, it really shows how stupid these people are and should not be taken seriously, despite how much they spam the forum, yet seem benign
Click to expand...

Lets take a different approach to this. What must Trump do for you to consider his economic policies bad?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HomeCheese
Economy The Trump Slump is Here: Atlanta Feds Predict Negative 1.5 GDP Growth the First Quarter
17 18 19
Replies
366
Views
7K
chardog
chardog
Siver!
Economy US Federal Reserve Cuts US Growth Forecast, Says Trump is "Clearly" Driving Prices Up
2
Replies
27
Views
727
Jeffy37
J
Sweater of AV
Economy Consumers Sound Alarm on Trump Economy: Expectations Reach Recession Level
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,573
Messages
57,105,314
Members
175,540
Latest member
Brewtalist

Share this page

Back
Top