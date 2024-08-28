Crime Trump releases his 4th set of NFT’s

Trump Selling More NFT Trading Cards—As He Courts Crypto Voters

Donald Trump has been on a summer-long mission to court the cryptocurrency community ahead of the election this fall.
I will give Trump credit for being able to squeeze out every penny possible from his dumb base.
If you would have asked me in 2000, and you would have told me a President was hawking Bibles, sneakers and all kind of trinkets and pocketing the money from said trinkets, I would have said no way. There was a certain gravitas to the office. Now we have a guy who sells pictures of him as a super hero, that he knows his fans will buy which is not weird at all.
MAGA-Doggers I bet you are hoping for a Trump OnlyFans.
 
Man, I wish I got in on this early. If I had known MAGAts would be so fucking retarded, I would've been in on this grift a long time ago. Might not be too late to start a podcast...
 
The guy is the most obvious conman on the planet and yet the dummies are still willing to hand the keys to the kingdom over...

...they hate brown people and trannies THAT FUCKING MUCH?
 
Finally, damned about time if you ask me!

Helden said:
The guy is the most obvious conman on the planet and yet the dummies are still willing to hand the keys to the kingdom over...

...they hate brown people and trannies THAT FUCKING MUCH?
I thought the words "tranny" or "trannies" are considered derogatory to liberals/leftists.
 
