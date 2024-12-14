I said consistently that prices, overall, never come down, as people were blaming Biden for the continued high prices. I would post the Consumer Price Index, over time,showing they only really move up, and even if you can impact singular items and get them down, it is only short term.
The way to counter inflation is with increased incomes outpacing the inflation.
So magats need to now shift in the way Trump is shifting and say they never really believed what they were saying prior about Trump being able to bring them down by 'drill baby drill' and any other method he was claiming.
The good news though is Trump is not backsliding on all promises. He has reaffirmed those Corporate Tax cuts are still a priority and you can bet, if nothing else, that promise will be kept no matter how much they explode the deficit.
Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be 'very hard'President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House.
But in an interview with Time in conjunction with being named the magazine's "Person of the Year," Trump now says doing that will be a "very hard" task.
Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a "failure" if he didn't deliver on his promise to slash Americans' food bills.
"I don't think so. Look, they got them up," referring to the Biden-Harris administration. "I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard," Trump said.
The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues.
"But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It's broken," Trump said....