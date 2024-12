President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House.But in an interview with Time in conjunction with being named the magazine's "Person of the Year," Trump now says doing that will be a "very hard" task.Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a "failure" if he didn't deliver on his promise to slash Americans' food bills."I don't think so. Look, they got them up," referring to the Biden-Harris administration. "I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard," Trump said.The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues."But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It's broken," Trump said....