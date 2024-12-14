Heisenboom said: The interesting factor for me being a non US based citizen is how a large portion of you wish for the failure of someone which leads to the failure of you as an individual and potentially a nation. Click to expand...

I hope Trump ends up doing great things for America but that is not what this thread is about.it is about Trump already trying to manage expectations down that he will be able to do anything about high prices, and him admitting now what he and magats would not admit when Biden was in office that "...It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard,"Will anyone be shocked if the sole substantive thing Trump accomplishes is the Corporate Tax cuts?