Elections Trump not yet in office but the backsliding has already begun...

I said consistently that prices, overall, never come down, as people were blaming Biden for the continued high prices. I would post the Consumer Price Index, over time,showing they only really move up, and even if you can impact singular items and get them down, it is only short term.

The way to counter inflation is with increased incomes outpacing the inflation.

So magats need to now shift in the way Trump is shifting and say they never really believed what they were saying prior about Trump being able to bring them down by 'drill baby drill' and any other method he was claiming.


The good news though is Trump is not backsliding on all promises. He has reaffirmed those Corporate Tax cuts are still a priority and you can bet, if nothing else, that promise will be kept no matter how much they explode the deficit.

Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be 'very hard'

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House.

But in an interview with Time in conjunction with being named the magazine's "Person of the Year," Trump now says doing that will be a "very hard" task.

Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a "failure" if he didn't deliver on his promise to slash Americans' food bills.

"I don't think so. Look, they got them up," referring to the Biden-Harris administration. "I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard," Trump said.

The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues.


"But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It's broken," Trump said....
ChosenOne said:
I said consistently that prices, overall, never come down, as people were blaming Biden for the continued high prices. I would post the Consumer Price Index, over time,showing they only really move up, and even if you can impact singular items and get them down, it is only short term.

The way to counter inflation is with increased incomes outpacing the inflation.

So magats need to now shift in the way Trump is shifting and say they never really believed what they were saying prior about Trump being able to bring them down by 'drill baby drill' and any other method he was claiming.


The good news though is Trump is not backsliding on all promises. He has reaffirmed those Corporate Tax cuts are still a priority and you can bet, if nothing else, that promise will be kept no matter how much they explode the deficit.
Heisenboom said:
The interesting factor for me being a non US based citizen is how a large portion of you wish for the failure of someone which leads to the failure of you as an individual and potentially a nation.
There's wins to be had either way by those of us who didn't vote for Trump. Either we're wrong and have a better economy, cheaper prices, better cities to live in, or we're right and he can't do shit just like we said. Can't do anything but sit back and wait now.
 
Heisenboom said:
The interesting factor for me being a non US based citizen is how a large portion of you wish for the failure of someone which leads to the failure of you as an individual and potentially a nation.
This. I have said this till I'm blue in the face. I wasn't a citizen when he was in last time and I wouldn't have voted for him if I could but I didn't want him to fail, because then the country fails. I can't stand him and didn't vote for him this time around but I hope he does good things for the country because then we all win.
 
I'm one of the biggest Tump supporters in the country and I've already seen firsthand how many Trump voters regret voting for him.

I do not know a single person who voted for Trump who don't regret voting for him. We have had enough of his:


Racism
Homophobia
Transphobia
Islamophobia
Xenophobia
 
A presidential candidate lied to get elected, more news at 11!
 
Heisenboom said:
The interesting factor for me being a non US based citizen is how a large portion of you wish for the failure of someone which leads to the failure of you as an individual and potentially a nation.
I hope Trump ends up doing great things for America but that is not what this thread is about.

it is about Trump already trying to manage expectations down that he will be able to do anything about high prices, and him admitting now what he and magats would not admit when Biden was in office that "...It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard,"

Will anyone be shocked if the sole substantive thing Trump accomplishes is the Corporate Tax cuts?
 
Would you rather the party that just tried to start WW3 remained in charge?
 
ChosenOne said:
I said consistently that prices, overall, never come down, as people were blaming Biden for the continued high prices. I would post the Consumer Price Index, over time,showing they only really move up, and even if you can impact singular items and get them down, it is only short term.

The way to counter inflation is with increased incomes outpacing the inflation.

So magats need to now shift in the way Trump is shifting and say they never really believed what they were saying prior about Trump being able to bring them down by 'drill baby drill' and any other method he was claiming.


The good news though is Trump is not backsliding on all promises. He has reaffirmed those Corporate Tax cuts are still a priority and you can bet, if nothing else, that promise will be kept no matter how much they explode the deficit.
Come on bruh...
 
Cajun said:
Come on bruh...
i posted this image consistently as people were blaming Biden for prices still being high.

unadjusted-consumer-price-index-of-all-urban-consumers-in-the-us-since-1992.jpg


At no time in history do prices generally come down.

That is what Trump is speaking to now, with his change and what magats here need to shift to saying, like good bots.
 
Richmma80 said:
I'm one of the biggest Tump supporters in the country and I've already seen firsthand how many Trump voters regret voting for him.

I do not know a single person who voted for Trump who don't regret voting for him. We have had enough of his:


Racism
Homophobia
Transphobia
Islamophobia
Xenophobia
Good. I’m glad your feelings are hurt.
 
ChosenOne said:
i posted this image consistently as people were blaming Biden for prices still being high.

unadjusted-consumer-price-index-of-all-urban-consumers-in-the-us-since-1992.jpg


At no time in history do prices generally come down.

That is what Trump is speaking to now, with his change and what magats here need to shift to saying, like good bots.
Even that graph shows the rate of inflation about 2.5 times higher during Bidens run compared to Trump.
 
