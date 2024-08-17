terrapin
I heard that the trump admin is talking about cutting taxes on social security and touting that as a benefit to recipients of social security, but that it's really a trick designed to gut social security. So it's a kind of lie.
Here's a breakdown of it from someone I trust pretty much, but I'd like to hear, especially left-wing people talk about what it really means and right-wing people too.
Ultimately it's designed to weaken social security so that's an interesting way to tell your voter base that you want to do that by lying and pretending you're protecting it....
When he touted this as a benefit to social security, he was treated with round applause. But if he's lying to the people who are applauding, what kind of a human being is he?
