Economy Trump lying about social security?

I heard that the trump admin is talking about cutting taxes on social security and touting that as a benefit to recipients of social security, but that it's really a trick designed to gut social security. So it's a kind of lie.

Here's a breakdown of it from someone I trust pretty much, but I'd like to hear, especially left-wing people talk about what it really means and right-wing people too.

Ultimately it's designed to weaken social security so that's an interesting way to tell your voter base that you want to do that by lying and pretending you're protecting it....


When he touted this as a benefit to social security, he was treated with round applause. But if he's lying to the people who are applauding, what kind of a human being is he?


 
I wonder if those cheering Trump for cutting social security tax for those who are receiving social security have any idea that the implication and the end goal of that is to gut social security?

Do you think if honestly stated that less people paying into social security will mean that social security further is weakened and that will give an edge to Republicans for saying the system is a failed system... I wonder if those hearing that would cheer if he said it honestly rather than lying about it and omitting details to make it sound like a gift to the recipients of social security?

Those people that were cheering were cheering for social security and the recipients of social security and Trump actually has the intention of weakening it. That's a despicable act. Why can't he just stand behind his policies and admit he wants to weaken it and then allow the Republicans to gut it?
 
