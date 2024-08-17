I wonder if those cheering Trump for cutting social security tax for those who are receiving social security have any idea that the implication and the end goal of that is to gut social security?



Do you think if honestly stated that less people paying into social security will mean that social security further is weakened and that will give an edge to Republicans for saying the system is a failed system... I wonder if those hearing that would cheer if he said it honestly rather than lying about it and omitting details to make it sound like a gift to the recipients of social security?



Those people that were cheering were cheering for social security and the recipients of social security and Trump actually has the intention of weakening it. That's a despicable act. Why can't he just stand behind his policies and admit he wants to weaken it and then allow the Republicans to gut it?