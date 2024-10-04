Crime Trump Bible only Bible to meet Oklahoma criteria to be used in schools

Trump Bibles only ones in the world to meet new criteria for purchase by Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma is accepting bids to supply its Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles, but vendors can only find two versions that meet all the statutory requirements – and both of them happen to be endorsed by Donald Trump.The bid documents show that Bibles must be the King James version, contain...
The arrogance is what gets me. This sort of blatant corruption used to be hated by all but now if you point out Trump is corrupt you get labeled as unpatriotic. Sad what Trump has turned my country into.
 
This seems like something the Church could easily clear up..no?
 
The bid documents show that Bibles must be the King James version, contain both the Old and New Testaments, be bound in leather or leather-like material, and include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Mardel Christian & Education carries 2,900 Bibles, but a salesperson who searched their inventory found none that fit the parameters outlined by state schools superintendent Ryan Walters, but country singer Lee Greenwood's God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, which Trump endorsed in exchange for a cut of the sales, fits the criteria perfectly.

I'm sure the Catholics are happy about the King James version being taught.
Many teachers have to pay for supplies out of their own pocket, but these assholes are forcing the taxpayer to buy leather bound books.


Hmm sure seems like a scam or swindle. I know shocking that something shady could be involving trump.
GYdi-U62bg-AASc1r.jpg
 
the rubes used to always screech "they're indoctrinating children!" i'm sure they'll be outraged about having to send their kids to school to get brainwashed with a bunch of religious fantasies and fairy tales.
Not to mention, they were freaking out about kids being exposed to sex through books a few months ago. It was all the rage. Parents were getting arrested at school board meetings. The crocodile tears on here were amazing.

Meanwhile, The Bible literally has passages about dudes blowing their loads like donkeys.
 
I mean, every bible ever written is all a bunch of make believe lies anyway.
The point is not the Bible, the point is the way they wrote the rules so only Trump’s Bible meets the criteria so they can send OK tax payer money for a _$60 to $90 dollar Bible depends on what version you like compared to a $3 Bible. That is wasting tax payers money to send money to a self proclaimed billionaire.
It used to be both sides hated government waste but will give you a heads up, MAGA Doggers will avoid this thread because even in their world they know it’s fucked up what OK is doing.
 
It's the bigliest, best-est Bible ever.

Hopefully they can get the gold plated ones for $199.99 each
 
The King James version is a terrible translation. I know all of us raised Christian grew up reading it, but it's time to move on.
 
Not to mention, they were freaking out about kids being exposed to sex through books a few months ago. It was all the rage. Parents were getting arrested at school board meetings. The crocodile tears on here were amazing.

Meanwhile, The Bible literally has passages about dudes blowing their loads like donkeys.
can't wait to see the passage in the trump bible where jesus paid that mary magdalene whore 130,000 shekels to spank him with a trump magazine.
 
