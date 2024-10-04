IDGETKTFO said: I mean, every bible ever written is all a bunch of make believe lies anyway. Click to expand...

The point is not the Bible, the point is the way they wrote the rules so only Trump’s Bible meets the criteria so they can send OK tax payer money for a _$60 to $90 dollar Bible depends on what version you like compared to a $3 Bible. That is wasting tax payers money to send money to a self proclaimed billionaire.It used to be both sides hated government waste but will give you a heads up, MAGA Doggers will avoid this thread because even in their world they know it’s fucked up what OK is doing.