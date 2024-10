must be the King James version

be bound in leather or leather-like material

Joe said: Hmm sure seems like a scam or swindle. I know shocking that something shady could be involving trump. Click to expand...

The bid documents show that Bibles, contain both the Old and New Testaments,, and include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.Mardel Christian & Education carries 2,900 Bibles, but a salesperson who searched their inventory found none that fit the parameters outlined by state schools superintendent Ryan Walters, but country singer Lee Greenwood's God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, which Trump endorsed in exchange for a cut of the sales, fits the criteria perfectly.I'm sure the Catholics are happy about the King James version being taught.Many teachers have to pay for supplies out of their own pocket, but these assholes are forcing the taxpayer to buy leather bound books.