44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 23,791
- Reaction score
- 27,359
Trump Bibles only ones in the world to meet new criteria for purchase by Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma is accepting bids to supply its Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles, but vendors can only find two versions that meet all the statutory requirements – and both of them happen to be endorsed by Donald Trump.The bid documents show that Bibles must be the King James version, contain...
www.rawstory.com