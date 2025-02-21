  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion "Why do Liberals Think Trump Supporters are Stupid"

Saw this on Reddit and thought it was well done:

The following is by Florida writer Adam-Troy Castro, shared by a friend on FB:


'An anguished question from a Trump supporter: "Why do liberals think Trump supporters are stupid?"

The serious answer: Here’s what we really think about Trump supporters - the rich, the poor, the malignant and the innocently well-meaning, the ones who think and the ones who don't...

That when you saw a man who had owned a fraudulent University, intent on scamming poor people, you thought "Fine."

That when you saw a man who had made it his business practice to stiff his creditors, you said, "Okay."

That when you heard him proudly brag about his own history of sexual abuse, you said, "No problem."

That when he made up stories about seeing muslim-Americans in the thousands cheering the destruction of the World Trade Center, you said, "Not an issue."

That when you saw him brag that he could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue and you wouldn't care, you chirped, "He sure knows me."

That when you heard him illustrate his own character by telling that cute story about the elderly guest bleeding on the floor at his country club, the story about how he turned his back and how it was all an imposition on him, you said, "That's cool!"

That when you saw him mock the disabled, you thought it was the funniest thing you ever saw.

That when you heard him brag that he doesn't read books, you said, "Well, who has time?"

That when the Central Park Five were compensated as innocent men convicted of a crime they didn't commit, and he angrily said that they should still be in prison, you said, "That makes sense."

That when you heard him tell his supporters to beat up protesters and that he would hire attorneys, you thought, "Yes!"

That when you heard him tell one rally to confiscate a man's coat before throwing him out into the freezing cold, you said, "What a great guy!"

That you have watched the parade of neo-Nazis and white supremacists with whom he curries favor, while refusing to condemn outright Nazis, and you have said, "Thumbs up!"

That you hear him unable to talk to foreign dignitaries without insulting their countries and demanding that they praise his electoral win, you said, "That's the way I want my President to be."

That you have watched him remove expertise from all layers of government in favor of people who make money off of eliminating protections in the industries they're supposed to be regulating and you have said, "What a genius!"

That you have heard him continue to profit from his businesses, in part by leveraging his position as President, to the point of overcharging the Secret Service for space in the properties he owns, and you have said, "That's smart!"

That you have heard him say that it was difficult to help Puerto Rico because it was the middle of water and you have said, "That makes sense."

That you have seen him start fights with every country from Canada to New Zealand while praising Russia and quote, "falling in love" with the dictator of North Korea, and you have said, "That's statesmanship!"

That Trump separated children from their families and put them in cages, managed to lose track of 1500 kids. has opened a tent city incarceration camp in the desert in Texas - he explains that they’re just “animals” - and you say, “well, ok then.”

That you have witnessed all the thousand and one other manifestations of corruption and low moral character and outright animalistic rudeness and contempt for you, the working American voter, and you still show up grinning and wearing your MAGA hats and threatening to beat up anybody who says otherwise.

What you don't get, Trump supporters in 2019, is that succumbing to frustration and thinking of you as stupid may be wrong and unhelpful, but it's also...hear me...charitable.

Because if you're NOT stupid, we must turn to other explanations, and most of them are less flattering.'



Less flattering indeed. I just don't get the Trump love, it's strange AF.
 
United States is our enemy worse than South Korea and we should do all the best in our abilities in order to prepare for direct and indirect war with evil United States. Sanctions doesn't work and Americans are weak. Kim from North Korea.
 
@Cajun Are these the good things he's doing?

How about attempting to extort Ukraine's resources under the treat of letting Russia run roughshod, using lies about Zelenskyy?

How about his vice president saying the courts have no business upholding the law if it contradicts the President?

How about firing government workers without having the slightest fucking idea what their jobs are? Are these the good things Trump is doing?
 
U.S sanctions doesn't work. Pretty opposite, more sanctions from them is better for us in order to improve our economy and ensure stability and wealth in future. They are delusional dreamers living from elections till elections still always had achieved nothing good. They are loosers.
Lukashenko for Belarus media.
 
SandisLL said:
U.S sanctions doesn't work. Pretty opposite, more sanctions from them is better for us in order to improve our economy and ensure stability and wealth in future. They are delusional dreamers living from elections till elections still always had achieved nothing good. They are loosers.
Lukashenko for Belarus media.
Click to expand...
It has certainly helped to shift attitudes in Canada toward lowering internal trade barriers and taking a more nationalistic approach to commerce.
 
All of that is better than what democrats have become over the last decade. Fix your own shit or stfu and deal with losing
You should hate them and belittle them some more, that should get them on your side.
 
HomeCheese said:
Saw this on Reddit
Andy Capp said:
It has certainly helped to shift attitudes in Canada toward lowering internal trade barriers and taking a more nationalistic approach to commerce.
It will also hurt a lot of businesses. From these in Canada and Iceland a lot are connected with U.S Co owners and investors. Including private pensions and investments funds, banks etc.
 
UberHere said:
All of that is better than what democrats have become over the last decade. Fix your own shit or stfu and deal with losing
Having no rebuttal and just throwing a temper tantrum is another reason liberals think y'all are stupid. We can add that to the list if it makes you feel more included.
 
HomeCheese said:
Less flattering indeed. I just don't get the Trump love, it's strange AF.
People started waking up to the fact that our country was being ran by a globalist Neocon/Neolib cabal for the last 30+ years and wanted to challenge it with an eccentric zionist billionaire that seemingly thrives on chaos

Here I stand, dead center in the simulation. Come and get me you fuckers
 
UberHere said:
All of that is better than what democrats have become over the last decade. Fix your own shit or stfu and deal with losing
You don’t have to be a democrat or a liberal to believe those things about Trump in the OP. It’s your typical deflection to try to redirect honest complaints about him. I know you have called him out for some of the things he does. You do more deflecting than anything else here though.
 
Seano said:
Most liberals are just losers who have been picked on their whole lives and now silently agree with each other that they have some intellectual and moral high ground for once in their lives.
This is not a denial
 
Seano said:
Most liberals are just losers who have been picked on their whole lives and now silently agree with each other that they have some intellectual and moral high ground for once in their lives.
Okay we get you don't like "liberals," but when you read the OP is there anything mentioned that makes you question Trump's judgement?
 
probably because everyone has met them by now. maybe if you put on some glasses people might be fooled into thinking you don't eat your own shit
 
When Trump was reelected, I held out silent hopes that he would break through some of the deadlocks in international politics with his unconventional approach. Forcing Israel to agree to peace with Hamas gave me hope, perhaps foolishly, that he could do something similar with regards to Russia and Ukraine. Since then, things have gone truly of the rails and we're watching the breakdown of international order. I don't think his supporters realise the chaos which might be unleashed when international politics is reduced to a bunch of strongmen around a table with no rules to abide. It's truly depressing.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
You should hate them and belittle them some more, that should get them on your side.
Reason and facts don't sway them...they enjoy groveling and cucking to the oligarchs...you can't coddle that sort of attitude
 
UberHere said:
All of that is better than what democrats have become over the last decade. Fix your own shit or stfu and deal with losing
<3>
Is there ANYTHING mentioned in the OP that makes you question Trump's judgement?
 
This is just a bunch of Trump hate without any acknowledgement the other party is just awful. Also, @HomeCheese still believes in the Russia/Pee tape conspiracies, so I'm not sure he's in any position to call others stupid.
 
