Elections Trudeau' Liberals loss second Liberal stronghold, in byelection loss

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
13,487
Reaction score
9,752
The era of Justin Trudeau/Canadian Liberals in Canada seems to be over almost.

With rising rent costs and food prices things for the Canadian Liberals arent looking good. For the ruling party.
Another example that economy plays an important role.
Justin Trudeau under pressure as his party loses Montreal election
Canada’s ruling Liberal party has lost a once-safe seat in Montreal, a result that is likely to put more pressure on the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to quit.

Elections Canada said that with 100% of the votes counted in the parliamentary constituency of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, the separatist Bloc Québécois candidate, Louis-Philippe Sauvé, had beaten the Liberal candidate, Laura Palestini, by a whisker: 28% to 27.2%. The New Democratic party (NDP) candidate received 26.1%.
Click to expand...
Trudeau’s popularity has sagged as voters struggle with a surge in the cost of living and a housing crisis.
Click to expand...
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
The era of Justin Trudeau/Canadian Liberals in Canada seems to be over almost.
Click to expand...
You’ve been saying this since he won election in 2015 yet he keeps winning

Is there a term limit in Canada or can he just keep winning even when his party does poorly?
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
The era of Justin Trudeau/Canadian Liberals in Canada seems to be over almost.

With rising rent costs and food prices things for the Canadian Liberals arent looking good. For the ruling party.
Another example that economy plays an important role.
Justin Trudeau under pressure as his party loses Montreal election
Click to expand...

It's so fucking hilarious to be angry about surging cost of living and then vote NDP, the only party that will make that even worse.

Lefties never learn.
 
HockeyBjj said:
You’ve been saying this since he won election in 2015 yet he keeps winning

Is there a term limit in Canada or can he just keep winning even when his party does poorly?
Click to expand...
Trudeau won in 2020 because all of us were in a Pandemic era.

The Liberals just lost a major safe seat this summer
Recently for the first time Liberals had lost a major safe seat in Toronto.

Trudeau's Liberals losing their safe seat in Montreal to the Bloc is exactly a bit embarrassing.
he just keep winning even when his party does poorly?
Click to expand...
Not when the economy is doing poorly.
 
Friendship ended with Justin.

CP165716002.jpg


Now Pierre is my best friend.

🤡
 
HockeyBjj said:
You’ve been saying this since he won election in 2015 yet he keeps winning

Is there a term limit in Canada or can he just keep winning even when his party does poorly?
Click to expand...

Winning while losing the last two popular votes. FPTP and the wide gap of population density in election riding has made it so liberal enclaves can carry them in elections. But these two byelections are demonstrating those enclaves are turning on them. The one in Toronto they have held onto for over 30 years and won by nearly an average of 20points. The one from yesterday in Montreal had their vote margin cut in half from 2021. These aren't cracks, these are shatters. Considering he's trailing the conservatives by 20+ points in agg polling, these two major losses and still is saying he's not going to step down is absolutely wild. He's headed for the Wynn Effect in ontario where the Liberal leader was so hated, the party lost official status in Canada's largest province and hasn't recovered since.

There's no term limits on prime ministers.
 
Sweater of AV said:
That's a hell of a thread title...

Probably good news for CANadians. What are the chances Trudeau calls it a day in the near future vs hanging on to the bitter end?
Click to expand...
The chances are zero and none. He is the biggest narcissist in politics and will burn his whole party down to keep riding the high of being Canada's PM until the election is forced. Total idiot, with a government of idiots standing right behind him (NDP and Bloc included).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Economy Carbon tax hike takes effect today,Trudeau slams Liberal premiers Over criticism of carbon tax
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
fedoriswar37
F
G
Economy Liberal government enacts controversial digital services tax, raising trade concerns
2
Replies
20
Views
629
Cajun
Cajun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,556
Messages
56,202,595
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top