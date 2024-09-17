GoldenWolf87
The era of Justin Trudeau/Canadian Liberals in Canada seems to be over almost.
With rising rent costs and food prices things for the Canadian Liberals arent looking good. For the ruling party.
Another example that economy plays an important role.
Justin Trudeau under pressure as his party loses Montreal election
Canada’s ruling Liberal party has lost a once-safe seat in Montreal, a result that is likely to put more pressure on the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to quit.
Elections Canada said that with 100% of the votes counted in the parliamentary constituency of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, the separatist Bloc Québécois candidate, Louis-Philippe Sauvé, had beaten the Liberal candidate, Laura Palestini, by a whisker: 28% to 27.2%. The New Democratic party (NDP) candidate received 26.1%.
Trudeau’s popularity has sagged as voters struggle with a surge in the cost of living and a housing crisis.