HockeyBjj said: You’ve been saying this since he won election in 2015 yet he keeps winning



Is there a term limit in Canada or can he just keep winning even when his party does poorly? Click to expand...

Winning while losing the last two popular votes. FPTP and the wide gap of population density in election riding has made it so liberal enclaves can carry them in elections. But these two byelections are demonstrating those enclaves are turning on them. The one in Toronto they have held onto for over 30 years and won by nearly an average of 20points. The one from yesterday in Montreal had their vote margin cut in half from 2021. These aren't cracks, these are shatters. Considering he's trailing the conservatives by 20+ points in agg polling, these two major losses and still is saying he's not going to step down is absolutely wild. He's headed for the Wynn Effect in ontario where the Liberal leader was so hated, the party lost official status in Canada's largest province and hasn't recovered since.There's no term limits on prime ministers.