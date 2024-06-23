Rob Battisti said: Christian Nations are incredibly unsafe for tourists. This stuff happens all the time in those places too. Click to expand...

I'm sure Christianity has never used its religion to kill non believers....Education has a way of shaping people's minds and making the population reject more extreme views. A poorly educated population is more likely to turn a blind eye to these sort of heinous acts. Charlemagne killed a lot of Saxon for not converting to Christianity. Extremist views are incredibly dangerous, it doesn't matter if those are religious or political, even worse when you mix the two together to form your government When your views require absolute obedience, they tend to lead to extreme violence.Education is key to a civil population that can freely give criticism to Extremist views. Poorly educated populations still exist in much of the world. Sad reality that many in the west forgets about. Spreading higher education is needed for our whole world so that when can continue to advance as a world.