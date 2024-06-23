KOPPE
Pakistan: Tourist accused of blasphemy killed by mob
The man - who was visiting the Swat Valley - was pulled from a police station and beaten to death.
www.bbc.com
The guy was a Pakistani Christian from another region. I think he might have burned a quran or something.
Christian Nations are incredibly unsafe for tourists. This stuff happens all the time in those places too.
Yes. I can only imagine what would happen if you denounced Christ in Italy. *shudders*You monkeys are just as bad If not worse, Liberal secularism is what keeping you in check.
Yes. I can only imagine what would happen if you denounced Christ in Italy. *shudders*
I'm sure Christianity has never used its religion to kill non believers....Christian Nations are incredibly unsafe for tourists. This stuff happens all the time in those places too.
Nvm this guy burned a quran too but the Christian guy got killed earlier this month. Apparently this region is crazy with the mob justice. I am not sure the burning of the Quran is accurate or it's just some excuse they use.Really? They say his first name was Muhmmad
Poor boy sad about history.and right on cue, leftists are fake whatabouting christianity.